4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
macaronikid.com
Meet Santa & the Grinch at Seed to Table
You're invited to Seed to Table for our Holiday Meet & Greet with Santa Claus & the Grinch! Friday, December 23rd 12-3 pm.
The Fort Myers Brewing Company gives back to the community all weekend long
The Fort Myers Brewing Company celebrating their annual Winter Wonderland with new beers, food trucks, live music, local organizations and a toy drive
WINKNEWS.com
Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas
Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8
The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
travelawaits.com
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know
Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
Fort Myers Beach businesses that are now open post Hurricane Ian
The Fort Myers Beach Chamber has released a list of businesses that are now open. The list includes hotels, dining, retail shops, realtors, utility services, gyms, dental offices and community banks.
WINKNEWS.com
$5M Ritz-Carlton Residences sales center opens in Estero
The sales center for the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero is now open. The $5 million building is just to sell homes for the future. When you want to talk about luxury, we’re talking about $2.8 million for a ground-floor suite and up to $15.1 million for a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero.
capecoralbreeze.com
Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday
As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
WINKNEWS.com
$16M asking price for restaurant’s land on Fort Myers Beach destroyed by Ian
The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood is going up for sale, but some who used to work at the bars are worried. Southwest Florida locals are worried that big businesses will swoop in and steal their slice of local paradise. Seaside staples like Shuckers were synonymous with...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples
Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
gulfshorebusiness.com
City of Naples cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
The city of Naples canceled its Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Fireworks with City Council citing safety concerns due to damage the Naples Pier and city beaches sustained from Hurricane Ian. Council and staff had significant concerns regarding the conditions of the beach, the limited number of beach ends that are accessible to the public, the needed repairs and restoration to beach end roads with compromised asphalt and compromised beach access walkways and stairs and the unknown debris under the sand and in the water.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero hosts public information meetings for rezoning of Miromar Design Center, Golf Coast Driving Range
Two public information meetings were held Tuesday for the rezoning of Miromar Design Center and 19 acres on the Golf Coast Driving Range property at Estero’s planning, zoning and design board meeting. The 400,000-square-foot design center on the southeast quadrant of Interstate 75 and Corkscrew Road was zoned as...
santivachronicle.com
Long List of Just Listed Properties on Sanibel, One on Captiva
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 12/7/22 to 12/13/22.
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda is looking for volunteers for their canal clean-up. As the city continues their efforts to clean as much debris as they can before the end of the year.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples retail space sells for $6.75M
Siasconset Properties GP purchased a 16,820-square-foot retail space at 4300 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples from Brown Merged Trust Et Al for $6.75 million. David J. Stevens, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Charles Warner of Southern Land Co. represented the buyer.
WINKNEWS.com
More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
WINKNEWS.com
Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill
The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley.
