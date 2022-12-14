ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas

Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8

The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
NAPLES, FL
travelawaits.com

Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know

Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
SANIBEL, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL

Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

$5M Ritz-Carlton Residences sales center opens in Estero

The sales center for the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero is now open. The $5 million building is just to sell homes for the future. When you want to talk about luxury, we’re talking about $2.8 million for a ground-floor suite and up to $15.1 million for a penthouse at the Ritz-Carlton Residences of Estero.
ESTERO, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday

As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
CAPE CORAL, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples

Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples  . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

City of Naples cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

The city of Naples canceled its Dec. 31 New Year’s Eve Fireworks with City Council citing safety concerns due to damage the Naples Pier and city beaches sustained from Hurricane Ian. Council and staff had significant concerns regarding the conditions of the beach, the limited number of beach ends that are accessible to the public, the needed repairs and restoration to beach end roads with compromised asphalt and compromised beach access walkways and stairs and the unknown debris under the sand and in the water.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples retail space sells for $6.75M

Siasconset Properties GP purchased a 16,820-square-foot retail space at 4300 Tamiami Trail N. in Naples from Brown Merged Trust Et Al for $6.75 million. David J. Stevens, CCIM, of Investment Properties Corp. represented the seller, and Charles Warner of Southern Land Co. represented the buyer.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral

The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples hotel reintroducing tiki bar and grill

The poolside tiki bar has a new name and a new face at Comfort Inn & Suites in Naples. . The renamed 3860 Tiki Bar & Grille launches Monday, Dec. 19, in front of the hotel off Collier Boulevard just south of the Interstate 75 interchange for Alligator Alley. 
NAPLES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy