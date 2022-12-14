Read full article on original website
Related
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
Bay News 9
Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv. At least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, where a hunt was on for survivors.
Donald Trump's Trading Cards Have Sparked a Republican Meltdown
Trump said he is selling NFTs of himself for $99, and one Republican tweeted, "Whoever advised Trump to sell NFT's shouldn't be fired. They should be exiled."
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
Watergate Lawyer John Dean Predicts Legacy Of Jan. 6 Investigation Into Trump
The House panel leading the probe is "taking such a historic look at the presidency at such an important time," said Nixon's former counsel.
Bay News 9
Poland's top cop set off grenade launcher by accident
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office this week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to Poland's Radio...
Bay News 9
Israel deports Palestinian activist to France
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France after claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, drawing a rare condemnation from the French government. The expulsion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where most...
Bay News 9
Low turnout in Tunisia parliament vote amid economic vows
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians on Saturday voted to elect a new parliament, to the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis and concerns of democracy backsliding in the North African country — the cradle of Arab Spring protests a decade ago. Opposition parties — including the Salvation Front...
Bay News 9
Pelosi, Schumer urge Biden to run again in 2024: ‘He’s done an excellent, excellent job’
While recent polling suggests that a majority of Americans in both parties do not want to see a rematch of the 2020 election, the two leading Democrats in Congress are urging President Joe Biden to run again in 2024. In an interview with CNN, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
Comments / 0