Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces launched at least 60 missiles across Ukraine on Friday, officials said, reporting explosions in at least four cities, including Kyiv. At least two people were killed by a strike on a residential building in central Ukraine, where a hunt was on for survivors.
Poland's top cop set off grenade launcher by accident

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's top police official told a radio broadcaster that a grenade launcher that was a present from Ukrainian officials accidentally exploded while he was moving it in his office this week. Gen. Jarosław Szymczyk gave his first comments after the unusual incident to Poland's Radio...
Israel deports Palestinian activist to France

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday deported a Palestinian lawyer and activist to France after claiming he has ties to a banned militant group, drawing a rare condemnation from the French government. The expulsion of Salah Hammouri underscored the fragile status of Palestinians in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, where most...
Low turnout in Tunisia parliament vote amid economic vows

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians on Saturday voted to elect a new parliament, to the backdrop of a soaring cost-of-living crisis and concerns of democracy backsliding in the North African country — the cradle of Arab Spring protests a decade ago. Opposition parties — including the Salvation Front...

