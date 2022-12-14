ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue

CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
CAPTIVA, FL
Florida Phoenix

At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy Rexy, the Beach Boulevard dinosaur in Jacksonville, to Dino, the gas station shaped like a dinosaur in Weeki Wachee […] The post At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
NORTH PORT, FL
capecoralbreeze.com

Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday

As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
CAPE CORAL, FL
NBC 2

Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River

Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
FORT MYERS, FL
westorlandonews.com

Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens

Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
FLORIDA STATE
Mysuncoast.com

City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples

Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples  . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Cold case solved: Family speaks out after seven years

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of a Lehigh Acres man, killed seven years ago. Lee county investigators say they now know who murdered him. Kelvin Baez has waited seven years for justice. But tonight deputies say they now know who...
LEHIGH ACRES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy