4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to PublicOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
Captiva Resort to Continue Annual Tree Lighting TraditionOutlier BrandsCaptiva, FL
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
Florida Weekly
Captains For Clean Water launches Hurricane Ian relief program to support fishing guides and long-term community recovery
Fort Myers-based Captains For Clean Water, a non-profit that advocates to restore and protect Florida’s water resources, recently launched their Emergency Disaster Relief Fund to support the people and communities impacted by Hurricane Ian — one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S. Funds are...
Hurricane debris removal deadlines in Southwest Florida
List of Hurricane Ian debris removal deadlines and other information for Southwest Florida counties and cities
Mass resignations at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue
CAPTIVA ISLAND, Fla. — Nearly all firefighters at Upper Captiva Fire Rescue, including their Chief, have submitted their resignations. Bill Byrnes, Commissioner of The Upper Captiva Fire and Rescue Board, told NBC2 that 40 of the 46 firefighters have resigned from their position at the end of the year.
At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception
Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida has a lot of dinosaurs these days. I don’t mean the folks lining up for the Early Bird Special at Red Lobster, I mean actual dinosaurs, or rather statues of them. They range from Sexy Rexy, the Beach Boulevard dinosaur in Jacksonville, to Dino, the gas station shaped like a dinosaur in Weeki Wachee […] The post At Florida hot spring, developers get a warm reception appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Motorcyclist caught performing dangerous stunts on Cape Coral roads
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A dangerous biker riding on Cape Coral Parkway gets caught on camera swerving through traffic on one wheel. The Cape Coral Police Department (CCPD) said it can arrest the person behind the wheel for reckless driving. “We just have to continue to remind our residents...
capecoralbreeze.com
Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday
As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
NBC 2
Car drives off US 41 bridge into Caloosahatchee River
Fort Myers, Fla. — The Caloosahatchee Bridge is shut down after a car drove off the bridge and into the river. The Fort Myers police closed both lanes and multiple units are on the scene. The driver has been rescued and taken into a hospital. The incident is currently...
North Port High School student arrested for planning to harm others
A North Port High School student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they threatened to harm students on campus in a series of social media comments.
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
westorlandonews.com
Florida’s First Aristocrat Gaming Lightning Link Lounge Opens
Players who enjoy Aristocrat Gaming’s™ Dragon Link™ and Lightning Link™ games celebrated Florida’s first Lightning Link Lounge™, which opened with a grand debut at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee. The new Lightning Link Lounge at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee is the first to open in...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Punta Gorda teams up with Crime Mapping
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Punta Gorda announced that they are teaming up with Crime mapping to to provide detailed information to residents. Crime Mapping helps law enforcement agencies throughout the country provide the public with valuable information about recent crime activity in their respective neighborhoods. Using...
CRAZY VIDEO: 2 Florida men thrown from tumbling tanker truck
Two Florida men were lucky to escape serious injury Thursday when they were ejected out of the front windshield of a tanker truck carrying over 1,300 gallons of cooking oil.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples
Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
FMPD Police Chief expected to return to work
According to the city of Fort Myers, Fort Myers Police Chief is expected to return to work in the spring of 2023.
Man seriously injured after alligator attack on Sanibel
SANIBEL, Fla. — A man was hospitalized after an alligator bit him on the arm. According to Sanibel Fire Department, a 25-year-old man was attacked around 11:06 AM along a pond near Bailey’s General Store located at 2477 Periwinkle Way. A press release from the City of Sanibel...
DeSantis signs property insurance bill into law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to speak in Fort Myers Beach at 10 a.m. It is likely he'll be signing two bills from the recent special session.
Fort Myers Beach homeowners slapped with code violations for ‘demolition without a permit’
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Most properties on Fort Myers Beach have some kind of damage. In the worst cases, homes were almost completely washed away. Carla Clark said her boyfriend’s place was one of them. “After losing a house it’s devastating to get more news,” said Clark....
Convicted felon arrested in overnight Naples crash
Collier County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the overnight pursuit which ended in a vehicle crash in North Naples
NBC 2
Cold case solved: Family speaks out after seven years
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time, we’re hearing from the family of a Lehigh Acres man, killed seven years ago. Lee county investigators say they now know who murdered him. Kelvin Baez has waited seven years for justice. But tonight deputies say they now know who...
