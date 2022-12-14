Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Tin City Waterfront Shops welcomes Naples customers back for Christmas
Christmas is just over a week away, and stores are rushing to open their doors for the last-second shopping rush. Tin City Waterfront Shops—some of which didn’t reopen until Thursday months after Hurricane Ian—are ready to meet the holiday shopping head-on despite some stores still needing work.
Community Chanukah Celebration in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. — The Jewish Federation of Greater Naples announces the free annual community-wide celebration of Chanukah Wednesday, December 21, at 5 p.m. at Mercato on the lawn. The annual Chanukah celebration will include lighting the menorah, the Naples Klezmer Revival Band, balloon creations, crafts, songs, and Israeli food,...
Fort Myers Beach set to close 2 Community Resource Centers
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Community Resource Centers on Fort Myers Beach are dwindling. On Thursday, December 22, Estero Island’s last shower and laundry trailers will be hauled away from Santini Marina Plaza. Similar trailers were hauled away from a second Community Resource Center at Beach Baptist Church...
Marconews.com
Now You Know: Rookery Bay Farmers Market starts Jan. 8
The new Rookery Bay Farmers Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sundays, starting Jan. 8 and running through May 28 in the parking lot of the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, 300 Tower Road, Naples. More than three dozen vendors will offer fruit, vegetables, local seafood,...
More than 800 wish lists being granted this holiday season for Lee County kids
Thanks to the community and volunteers, The Guardian Ad Litem Foundation is able to provide a memorable holiday season for more than 800 kids throughout Lee County
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Bonita Springs, FL
Bonita Springs is every swimmer and surfer's paradise. This city in southwest Florida is between the large cities of Naples and Fort Myers. But despite its quaintness compared to its surrounding communities, Bonita Springs in Lee County is one city you should not undervalue. Complete with sandy beaches and spacious...
Foodie Friday: Swan River Seafood brings New England to SWFL
NAPLES, Fla. — Happy Foodie Friday!. Swan River Seafood in Naples brings a taste of New England to SWFL!. The restaurant is open for lunch and dinner daily. Make sure to check out the seafood market too!. Whether you need a dish for a dinner party, or a seafood...
95.1 WAPE holding Feeding Families Food Drive to benefit families in Northeast Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Join 95.1 WAPE Friday, Dec. 16 for the Feeding Families Food Drive benefiting Feeding Northeast Florida. We’ll be LIVE from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. collecting donations at 2 area Publix Stores!. STORY: San Marco brewery receives emails and phone calls from Proud Boys about...
capecoralbreeze.com
Christmas Boat Parade set for Saturday
As a way to spread some holiday cheer this season — one where it’s needed more than most — residents have again organized a festive event for the city’s enjoyment. The Northwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association’s second annual Christmas Boat Parade will see a convoy of brightly lit and decorated vessels navigate Cape Coral canals.
WINKNEWS.com
Habitat for Humanity helping repair its damaged homes in Charlotte County
Hurricane Ian damaged 200 Habitat for Humanity homes in Charlotte County, and now, Habitat for Humanity is helping repair their partner family homes that sustained damage. Habitat for Humanity is teaming up with students from Charlotte County’s JROTC and State Farm to help build and repair homes damaged by the hurricane. The effort is funded by a $20,000 grant from Habitat for Humanity International and State Farm.
travelawaits.com
Visitors Allowed To Return To Sanibel Starting Next Month — Here’s What You Need To Know
Since Hurricane Ian hit with a vengeance, recovery on Sanibel Island, Florida, has progressed with the speed of the near-category-5 winds that decimated it on September 28, 2022. Upon the recent announcement that the Sanibel Causeway will reopen to all vehicles on January 2, 2023, I’ll bring you up to speed on the status of tourism on my home island of Sanibel. We’ll also explore Sanibel’s sister island, Captiva, and nearby Fort Myers Beach, which suffered more devastation than Sanibel — over $90 million in total damages by some estimates.
Volunteers needed for canal debris clean-up in Punta Gorda
Punta Gorda is looking for volunteers for their canal clean-up. As the city continues their efforts to clean as much debris as they can before the end of the year.
Minnesota Twins help clean up debris on Picnic Island
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Friday, 16 players and staff from the Minnesota Baseball Team flew down to Southwest Florida, even though Spring Training isn’t until February. They came to lend a hand in Hurricane cleanup, with so much debris clogging up islands and waterways around coastal Lee County.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Noodles restaurant sold, renamed in North Naples
Q: What’s going on with Noodles? — Maggie D., Naples . A: Noodles Italian Cafe & Sushi Bar on Pine Ridge Road in North Naples is being transformed into Giuseppe and the Lion. This new restaurant will continue to serve Italian cuisine and sushi. . Noodles owners, brothers Matt...
WINKNEWS.com
More options could be coming for boat owners in Cape Coral
The City of Cape Coral is considering giving homeowners more options, like having boats fenced in on the side of their homes instead of just their backyard. There’s a pretty good chance you have a boat if you live in Cape Coral. It’s one of the reasons Pat Samborski,...
WINKNEWS.com
$16M asking price for restaurant’s land on Fort Myers Beach destroyed by Ian
The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood is going up for sale, but some who used to work at the bars are worried. Southwest Florida locals are worried that big businesses will swoop in and steal their slice of local paradise. Seaside staples like Shuckers were synonymous with...
KRMS Radio
Ft. Myers Lake Of The Ozarks Party Is Back JAN 17!
Join KRMS & 93.5 Rocks as we broadcast live at the 17th annual Fort Myers Beach Lake of the Ozarks party. This year’s event will be held at Parrot Key Caribbean Grill on Tuesday, January 10th. A large delegation from the Lake is expected to attend to help in...
Miami New Times
The 53rd Annual Everglades Seafood Festival Brings Awareness to Florida's Official Stone Crab Capital
If it's one thing Florida does better than almost any other state, it's fresh seafood. That's why it seems only fitting that the historic fishing village of Everglades City — the state's very own stone-crab capital — will soon become ground zero for all things Florida fish during the annual Everglades Seafood Festival.
Mysuncoast.com
Storm Damage in North Port
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast at 5am - VOD - clipped version WX.
Two men wanted for lurking around several Southwest Florida jewelry stores
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA — Authorities are searching for two men who “appear to be working in tandem tampering power breakers” at several jewelry stores around Southwest Florida. An unknown man went to the back of Bradley’s Fine Jewelers, located at 14260 S. Tamiami Trail in Fort Myers, on...
