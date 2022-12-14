France, Morocco relations: History and current status between nations heading into World Cup semifinal

Read full article on original website
Argentina vs France free live stream: How to watch FIFA 2022 World Cup final online in Australia
The match everyone has been waiting for is here with the 2022 FIFA World Cup final set to take place in Qatar. Defending champions France will play South American giants Argentina with both nations looking to lift the title for a third time in their history. Two superstars of football...
What time is World Cup final starting in USA? Argentina vs France schedule, kickoff details for 2022 FIFA soccer championship
After nearly a month of nonstop action, the World Cup final is upon us. It will feature two of the biggest players in the world, as France and Argentina square off at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. For France, Kylian Mbappe will be the main player Argentina tries to contain. He...
What was Lionel Messi wearing while lifting World Cup trophy? Argentina captain dons bisht while celebrating FIFA title in Qatar
At 35 years old, Lionel Messi finally achieved FIFA World Cup glory, leading Argentina to the 2022 title with victory over France in a penalty shootout. The Argentina captain was already seen by many as the greatest player to ever live, but his accomplishments felt incomplete without having achieved the greatest glory a football player can achieve.
World Cup final live: Argentina vs France score, highlights, result from 2022 FIFA championship
By now the world is intimately familiar with the stakes of the men's 2022 FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France: a 35-year-old Lionel Messi is one game away from winning the trophy that has eluded him throughout his illustrious career. Standing in Messi's way from the trophy in...
Lionel Messi in finals: Argentina star's career record as he finally claims FIFA World Cup
Lionel Messi has completed his fairytale ending with the Argentina national team. After years of disappointment on the international stage, Messi has helped his side to the 2022 World Cup title. The 35-year-old played a starring role as Argentina defeated France after a penalty shootout, following a 3-3 draw in...
Lionel Messi conquers World Cup, but he needed his Argentina teammates to help him do it in epic final
When Lionel Messi’s World Cup moment finally came, after 17 years with the Argentina national team and 16 years of competing in this tournament every four years, after winning the Golden Ball as best player but losing the trophy he wanted most (in 2014), after competing in more World Cup games than any man ever, after he’d won the damn thing for Argentina twice on this very night, he merely was a spectator like about a billion other people.
Who won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot 2022? Kylian Mbappe claims top goal scorer award in Qatar as France lose title to Argentina
Kylian Mbappe's France missed in their chance to defend their World Cup title as Didier Deschamps' side lost on penalties after a simply incredible Qatar 2022 final against Argentina. Mbappe and Lionel Messi battled out arguably the greatest World Cup final of all time, as Messi's two goals were upstaged...
What channel is Croatia vs Morocco on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup third place game on TV
Brazil, Portugal, Spain and Belgium were all slain by Croatia and Morocco. Now, the tournament's chief giant-killers clash for third place. The Atlas Lions' history-making run was finally ended at the semifinals by the defending champions, as France edged a determined Moroccan side. Croatia's lack of a goalscoring force finally...
Kylian Mbappe historic World Cup hat trick: France star becomes second player to nab three goals in FIFA championship
Cometh the hour, cometh the man. Kylian Mbappe put on the performance of a lifetime in Sunday's World Cup final, bagging three goals to singlehandedly push France to penalties before falling short against Lionel Messi and Argentina. Mbappe bookended a sensational volley in the 82nd minute with two penalties, etching...
Biggest comebacks in World Cup final: Where France rally vs Argentina ranks in FIFA competition's history
It's been a night of stars at Lusail Stadium. And no star has shined quite as brightly as Kylian Mbappe. The French supernova bagged a two-minute brace in the second half to crush Argentinian hearts and level the score of Sunday's World Cup final. La Albiceleste's first half dominance seemed...
Kylian Mbappe quick double in World Cup final: French star smashes goal record in 2022 decider vs Argentina
France talisman Kylian Mbappe scored an incredible late double to become a record breaker in the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The defending champion Les Bleus were just 10 minutes away from losing their grip on the World Cup trophy they won in 2018, after a poor showing in Lusail, before Mbappe produced an unbelievable turnaround.
Should Lionel Messi fear the 'Drake curse'? Rap star places $1 million bet on Argentina to win World Cup final
Rapper Drake is so sure that Argentina will be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he has placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not increase the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who are desperate to see his team beat France on Sunday, though.
Sports world reacts to Lionel Messi, Argentina's World Cup final victory over France
The World Cup final between Argentina and France will go down as one of the greatest in the history of the tournament. Likewise, the star players of this final, Lionel Messi for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe for France, put on the performance of a lifetime. The former scored two goals, including a go-ahead goal in the 108th minute.
FIFA try to cover up fiery Achraf Hakimi incident with Gianni Infantino after World Cup loss to Croatia
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi was furious after his team's World Cup defeat to Croatia and took his frustrations out on FIFA's president. WHAT HAPPENED? Croatia beat Morocco 2-1 in the third-place World Cup play-off on Saturday after the Atlas Lions appealed unsuccessfully for a penalty for handball when Youssef En-Nesyri's header hit Bruno Petkovic and when Hakimi was felled by a challenge by the Croatia striker.
Lionel Messi World Cup goal record: Argentina star first player to score in every round of single tournament
Another game, another record for Lionel Messi – not that the Argentina captain will have been thinking about this one in the slightest as he opened the scoring for his country in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's emphatic first-half penalty beyond France goalkeeper...
End of the GOAT debate: Lionel Messi is the greatest of all-time, win or lose the World Cup final
Lionel Messi leading Argentina out in the final of his last World Cup, trying to win the only significant trophy that has eluded him over the course of football’s greatest ever career. The arc feels too narratively perfect to trust. Elite sport is always more brutal than it is...
Fastest goal scored in World Cup final: Earliest strike in FIFA championship match history
World Cup finals have been some of the tensest matches ever watched down the years with narrow victories proving to be a winning formula. A positive start can define a team's chances of World Cup glory, with an early goal offering an incredible confidence boost, as the eyes of the world focus on your side.
