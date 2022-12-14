France, Morocco relations: History and current status between nations heading into World Cup semifinal

Rapper Drake is so sure that Argentina will be on song in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final that he has placed a huge wager on the result. The superstar's stake, which he revealed in a post to his Instagram following of more than 127 million on the eve of the showpiece in Qatar, might not increase the confidence of Argentina captain Lionel Messi and the fans who are desperate to see his team beat France on Sunday, though.

