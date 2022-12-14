Read full article on original website
AP Top Business News at 3:40 p.m. EST
Frustrated virtual reality pioneer leaves Facebook's parent Twitter bans linking to Facebook, Instagram, other rivals. Union Pacific railroad puts its shipping limits on hold. Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. Anti-LGBTQ hate thrives online, spurs fears of more violence. Scholz inaugurates 1st liquefied gas terminal in Germany. Deal...
AP News Digest 2:00 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— —————————- SOC-WCUP-FINAL — Lionel Messi...
EU considers lower gas price cap in hunt for Monday deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are considering a proposal to cap gas prices at lower levels than suggested to date, before the bloc's energy ministers meet on Monday to attempt to approve the measure, according to a document seen by Reuters. Despite months of negotiation and two emergency ministerial...
LIVE MARKETS-U.S. stocks extend losses in early trade
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. U.S. STOCKS EXTEND LOSSES IN EARLY TRADE (1009 EST/1509 GMT) Wall Street's main indexes are lower on Friday as fears of a looming recession, sparked by the...
UPDATE 4-Elon Musk restores Twitter accounts of journalists but concerns persist
(Adds U.N. human rights chief, statement from journalist, engineering layoffs) Dec 17 (Reuters) - Elon Musk reinstated the Twitter accounts of several journalists that were suspended for a day over a controversy on publishing public data about the billionaire's plane. The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism...
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
UPDATE 2-Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for a domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, as it considers making some adjustments while it seeks approval for an IMF debt relief programme, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. "The extension... affords Government...
German union warns Amazon of rolling pre-Christmas strikes
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - German union Verdi on Sunday called on workers at Amazon warehouses across Germany to support rolling strikes in coming days in a protest over pay, aimed at maximising disruption to the online retailer's pre-Christmas business. The union said that, in response to pay hikes that...
Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German...
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
How these five ASX coal stocks have performed so far this year
White Energy has completed the strategic acquisition of the Tindal and Maranoa projects. New Age Exploration has received a robust economic review of the Lochinvar metallurgical coal project. Tiger Realms to increase production and sales guidance on the backdrop of the first nine-month performance. Bathurst Resources on track to achieve...
Factbox-What European companies are doing to help workers fight inflation
(Reuters) - Companies across Europe are offering one-off bonuses and renegotiating wages as surging inflation raises food and energy bills for staff over the winter. Trade union Unite said on Dec. 16 thousands of workers at luxury carmaker Rolls Royce Motor Cars have agreed a pay deal worth up to 17.6%, calling it the largest single pay deal in the history of the factory in southern England.
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
Russian central bank holds key rate at 7.5%
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's central bank held its key interest rate at 7.5% at its final meeting of the year on Friday, pointing to moderate consumer price growth and subdued consumer demand, amid rising inflation pressure from the labour market. The bank's rate-cutting spree ended in September, after the gradual reversal...
Turkey extends FX-protected lira deposit scheme for a year
ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey extended by a year a scheme that had it adopted in the throes of a 2021 currency crisis which protects lira deposits from depreciation versus hard currencies. A presidential decree published in Saturday's official gazette amended the deadline for opening new so-called KKM accounts...
UPDATE 1-Mesa says it will halt American Airlines flights, finalizing deal with United
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mesa Airlines said late Saturday it is finalizing an agreement to operate regional flights for United Airlines after an announcement it will wind down flights for American Airlines early next year. In a memo sent to employees and provided to Reuters by the company, Mesa...
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
