ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

1 Grizzlies player who must be traded soon

The Memphis Grizzlies are just getting started. Jaren Jackson Jr. returned after missing the start of the season, scoring 20 points in four consecutive games, the first time he has done that in his career. Ja Morant continues to play at an MVP-level, making jaw-dropping plays look routine, like this up-and-under layup in their recent matchup against the New York Knicks.
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Brittney Griner makes huge announcement regarding 2023 WNBA season

Griner's announcement comes eight days after it was reported that she was heading home to the United States following nearly 10 months of detainment in Russia. President Joe Biden and his administration completed a one-for-one prisoner swap to bring "BG" home, sending Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout back in the deal.
New York Post

Draymond Green tossed from Warriors game a day after getting fan ejected

This time it was Draymond Green who was escorted out of the arena. A night after getting a fan ejected for saying “some threatening stuff to my life,” it was the Warriors star’s night that ended early. Green, with Golden State about to take free throws while trailing the Pacers 106-94 with 8:10 left on Wednesday night at Indiana’s Gainbridge Fieldhouse, received his second technical foul. The Warriors ended up losing 125-119 to falls to 14-15. Green had one point, three assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes. It is unclear what prompted Green’s ejection, but it came after Stephen Curry...
INDIANA STATE
Yardbarker

Watch: Bol Bol blows roof off Amway Center with highlight-reel coast-to-coast dunk

The Orlando Magics' 7-foot-2 phenom Bol Bol nearly took the roof off the Amway Center on Wednesday night, victimizing the Atlanta Hawks with a magnificent coast-to-coast play. With four minutes left in the first half, Bol grabbed a defensive board dribbled upcourt, spun past De'Andre Hunter and euro-stepped by Trae Young before hammering an emphatic two-handed slam, sending the crowd and his teammates on the bench into a frenzy.
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers Discuss Bold Potential Trade

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made a bold move a little over a week ago, shrinking the team’s rotation to only nine players. While there was a lot of talk about if that was the route to take, it is something that has paid immediate dividends, as the Knicks are 4-0 since the change was made, making them one of the NBA’s hottest teams.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

The Pistons Are Open To A Big Trade

It is clear that the Detroit Pistons are probably not going to make the playoffs this season. The team is currently 14th in the East with an 8-22 record and they just lost their lead star, Cade Cunningham, for the rest of the season. That means that their hopes were...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Dallas Mavericks’ Bold Trade Plans For New Center

The Detroit Pistons are a team that many people will keep an eye on in the coming weeks. They had some tepid expectations about making a run at a spot in the NBA Play-In Tournament, but an injury to Cade Cunningham has derailed those hopes. Detroit is currently 8-22, already five games out of a play-in spot.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq lost big money betting on Lakers

Shaquille O’Neal probably wanted to put his size-23 foot through the television on Thursday. The retired Hall of Famer O’Neal revealed on TNT before that night’s game between the Lakers and Boston Celtics that he bet $20,000 on the Lakers to win. The Celtics were playing their second game in as many days, and O’Neal is obviously a major loyalist to the Lakers, his former team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Detroit Pistons’ Bold Trade Plans For Bojan Bogdanovic

The 2022-23 season has not gone as planned thus far for the Detroit Pistons. There was some hope within the organization that they could challenge for a playoff spot via the NBA Play-In Tournament. Not even 30 games into the season, that no longer seems to be an attainable goal.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Texas Tech Big Man Fardaws Aimaq Expected to Transfer

The Texas Tech Red Raiders could be losing one of their most talented players before he even steps foot on the court in Lubbock. Red Raiders forward Fardaws Aimaq is expected to hit the transfer portal, per reports Wednesday from Stadium. Aimaq suffered a broken foot in September and just...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy