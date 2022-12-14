ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union City, MI

Union City routs Maple Valley for first win of the season

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30zPKg_0jhrbP1m00

MAPLE VALLEY, MI. — The Union City Lady Chargers secured win number one of the 2022-23 season Tuesday night, rolling past the Maple Valley Lady Lions in a preview of a soon to be Big 8 conference battle, winning by the score of 67-24.

Maple Valley, who will be joining the Big 8 conference next season, welcomed the young and scrappy Chargers to town for girls basketball action and the night belonged to the maroon and gray nearly from start to finish. Union City wasted little time opening up a lead, racing out to a 15-2 first quarter advantage to rock Maple Valley early.

Union City never really looked back as they continued to build their lead, outscoring Maple Valley 28-11 in the second quarter to lead 43-13 lead at the half.

The Chargers continued to hold their lead in the second half, although Maple Valley did cut into the lead with a 9-4 advantage in the third quarter, sending the game to the fourth and final period with Union City leading 47-22. Union City put the game away with a tremendous defensive effort in the fourth quarter, holding Maple Valley to just two points, outscoring the Lions 20-2 in the fourth quarter to find the final score of 67-24.

Union City had two players explode for 20 point games, while a total of eight players notched a point in the scorebook.

Leading the way for the Chargers was junior Jordan Chard who exploded for 24 points on the night to go along with six assists, two steals, two rebounds and two blocked shots.

Adalynn Rumsey enjoyed a career night in the victory, scoring a career high 21 points to go along with seven rebounds, five on the offensive end of the floor.

Also adding to the Union City victory was Mackenzie Hale with seven points, three steals, four assists and six rebounds; Carley Gordon with six points, five steals, four assists and five rebounds; Cali Wilkinson with three points, four rebounds, one steal and two assists; Natalie Needham with one point; Gracie Phelps with three points, two steals, one assist and six rebounds; and Willow Austin with two points and two rebounds.

With the loss Maple Valley falls to 0-2 on the season while Union City improves to 1-4 overall on the year. The Chargers will next see action Friday night when they host the Quincy Orioles in a Big 8 rivalry battle.

