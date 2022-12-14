Read full article on original website
Related
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
NBC San Diego
Central Banks Around the World Have Now Given the Markets a Clear Message — Tighter Policy Is Here to Stay
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that despite recent indications that inflation may have peaked, the fight to wrestle it back to manageable levels is far from over. On Thursday, the European Central Bank followed suit, also opting for a smaller hike but suggesting it would need to raise rates "significantly" further to tame inflation.
NBC San Diego
China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar
In the last two weeks, local and central government authorities relaxed several measures that had forced many people to stay home and businesses to operate mostly remotely. Meanwhile, reports of locals falling ill have surged. Beijing city said that on Sunday, its fever clinics saw 22,000 visits — up 16 times from a week ago.
NBC San Diego
Neobanks Battle to Lure UK Savers With Juicy Yields as Interest Rates Rocket to a 14-Year High
Chase U.K. said it would increase the variable AER, or annual equivalent rate, on its saver account to 2.7% from 2.1% effective Jan. 4, 2023. Starling Bank rolled out a fixed-term deposit account offering a guaranteed return of 3.25% after one year on balances of between £2,000 to £1 million.
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Lower as Recession Fears Grow
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mostly lower as recession fears grow. Disappointing U.S. retail sales for November suggested inflation is taking a toll on consumers and raising fears that the Fed's rate hikes are tipping the economy into a recession. The Nikkei 225 in...
NBC San Diego
European Markets Lower as Investors Digest Central Bank Announcements
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were down Friday as investors processed the raft of central bank decisions announced Thursday. The Stoxx 600 was down 1.1% Friday afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses posting losses. Telecom stocks shed 2% to lead the losses, followed by travel, financial services and oil and gas, which all lost 1.8%.
NBC San Diego
Dow Futures Fall 300 Points as Wall Street Selloff Continues
Stock futures were lower Friday morning as investors continued to dump stocks into year-end on fears a recession is ahead next year because of the Federal Reserve's unrelenting rate hiking. Futures tied to the Dow jones Industrial Average lost 291 points, or 0.87%. S&P 500 futures lost 0.85% and Nasdaq-100...
Comments / 0