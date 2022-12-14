Read full article on original website
PBL boys basketball loses 50-39 to Manteno
MANTENO – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team lost 50-39 to Manteno on Saturday. Jeremiah Ager led PBL (2-8) in scoring with 20 points while Noah Steiner had seven points and Kayden Snelling had four points.
PBL boys basketball loses 54-42 to Shelbyville
PAXTON – With a 54-42 loss to Shelbyville on Friday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team fell to a record of 2-7. “We’re still figuring out what it means to compete for 32 minutes and play hard and smart on both ends of the floor,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “The game’s not coming easy for us, and until we learn how to compete for 32 minutes and what it means to play hard, it’s going to be really tough for us.”
GCMS boys basketball wins 44-30 over Roanoke-Benson in Eureka College Shootout
EUREKA – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley varsity boys basketball team won 44-30 over Roanoke-Benson in the Eureka College Shootout on Saturday. The Falcons (8-1) outscored Roanoke-Benson 13-4 in the first quarter as Seth Barnes, who was named player of the game by the Eureka College Shootout committee, scored six points while Seth Kollross had four points and Kellan Fanson added a 3-pointer. In the second quarter, Barnes had four points while Fanson had two points and Brayden Elliott and Seth Kollross each added a free throw as GCMS went into halftime leading 21-12.
PBL 8th-grade boys basketball loses 33-21 to Watseka
WATSEKA – The Paxton-Buckley-Loda eighth-grade boys basketball loses 33-21 to Watseka Glenn Raymond on Thursday. Mason Loschen had nine points and four steals while Leroy Salazar had five points and six rebounds. Grant Marshall had two points and three rebounds while Wyatt Gustafson and Gavin Kief each had two points as well.
GCMS/Fisher wrestling loses duals to Clifton Central, Reed-Custer
BRAIDWOOD – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley/Fisher High School wrestling team lost 65-15 to Clifton Central and 48-36 to Braidwood Reed-Custer on Thursday. Against Clifton Central, Aiden Sancken pinned his 195-pound opponent in a time of 1:31 while Carson Maxey won via 2-0 decision at 145 pounds and Justice Milligan won by forfeit at 106 pounds. In exhibitions, Sam Manson won via 14-2 major decision at 170 pounds.
GCMS girls basketball wins 55-26 over Blue Ridge
FARMER CITY – The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School girls basketball team won 55-26 over Blue Ridge on Thursday. Sophie Ray led GCMS (4-7) in scoring with 21 points while Reagan Tompkins also scored in double figures with 10 points. Cally Kroon and Rylee Stephens each had six points while...
Paxton Park Board approves ordinance, seeking to offer bus trip to Blackhawks game
PAXTON – The Paxton Park Board approved the adoption of an ordinance authorizing and directing the issuance, sale and delivery of general obligation park bonds at Tuesday’s meeting. The bonds will provide for the levy and collection of an annual tax for the purpose of paying the principal...
Obituary: Lola Knox
Lola Mae Knox, 93, of Fisher IL passed away on December 14, 2022, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex where she had been a resident for 9 years. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, December 20 at Dewey Community Church, Dewey IL. Pastor Neal Hauser will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4-6 PM on Monday, December 19 and from 9:30-10:30 AM the day of the funeral, also at Dewey Community Church. Burial will take place at East Bend Cemetery in rural Fisher. Rosenbaum Funeral Home, Gibson City, is in charge of the arrangements.
Obituary: Brundy Marron
CHAMPAIGN — Brundy (Marquis) Marron, 80, mother of a Paxton resident, died peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Bickford Memory Care in Champaign. A private family memorial will be observed at a later date in one of her favorite places. Mrs. Marron...
