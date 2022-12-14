PAXTON – With a 54-42 loss to Shelbyville on Friday, the Paxton-Buckley-Loda varsity boys basketball team fell to a record of 2-7. “We’re still figuring out what it means to compete for 32 minutes and play hard and smart on both ends of the floor,” PBL head coach Adam Schonauer said. “The game’s not coming easy for us, and until we learn how to compete for 32 minutes and what it means to play hard, it’s going to be really tough for us.”

SHELBYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO