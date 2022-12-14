Read full article on original website
Donna Churchill Livingston
We regretfully announce the passing of Donna Jean Churchill Livingston of Lafayette on Dec. 13, 2022. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home. Donna was born June 14,1959, to Norma Marie Churchill and Ronald C. Jackson in Marion. She moved with her family to Crawfordsville, which she...
Evan Florey
Evan Florey passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, at Kindred Hospital. He was born Sept. 21, 1996, at Crawfordsville to Jeff and Sarah (Young) Florey. Evan was a graduate of North Montgomery High School, Class of 2015. Evan served in the United States Marines from 2016-2020 in Okinawa, Japan. Evan...
John Jackson
John Jackson of Crawfordsville passed away Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022, at Whitlock Place, where he lived the past three years. He was 85. Mr. Jackson worked at RR Donnelley for 40 years, retiring from there. He was a member of the Moose, Kingman Masonic Lodge and the Methodist Church in Kingman. He graduated from Kingman High School in 1955, attended Indiana University and remained an avid supporter of IU throughout his life.
Athenians, Chargers take swim titles, Horton breaks county records
Whitman Horton was on a record chase Saturday at the Montgomery County swim and dive meet. The Crawfordsville junior broke county records in the 100 butterfly and 100 breaststroke and added wins in the 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay to help give the Athenians a county title with 294 points. Southmont was second with 134, and North Montgomery third at 124.
Delores Jean Wertz
Delores Jean Wertz, 94, of Greenwood passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Greenwood Meadows. Delores was born Dec. 3, 1928, at Roachdale, the daughter of Donald and Norma (Shoaf) Hyten, and was a 1946 graduate of Roachdale High School. She graduated from Central Business College in Indianapolis. Mrs....
MoCo swimmers ready for county meet
It’s always the first big meet for all three Montgomery county swim teams. Saturday morning, North Montgomery, Southmont and Crawfordsville will all square off against each other at CHS for the 2022-23 county swim meet. Crawfordsville comes in as the reigning county champions on both the boys and girls...
John Wilcox
John Wilcox of rural Crawfordsville passed away Wednesday evening, Dec. 14, 2022, at home. He was 57. John was a member of the Darlington Conservation Club’s coon hunting group for many years. He was also a member of the Geriatric Riding Club. He was baptized at the Garfield Christian Church. He farmed with his dad, did excavating, tree trimming and was a union laborer. He went to work at the Montgomery County Highway Department for about five years and then started his own excavating business.
Marilou Shideler Halle
Marilou Shideler Halle, 90, of Crawfordsville passed away Dec. 16, 2022, at The Lane House in Crawfordsville. She was born July 11, 1932, at Logansport, to Dr. Paul and Vivian (Beale) Shideler. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She had been a dental hygienist and worked along...
County to pave more roads with grant funds
Montgomery County has been awarded $999,542 in funding from the State of Indiana Community Crossings Matching Grant Fund Program. The award will allow the county to pave seven miles of roads in 2023. Roads to be paved are:. • C.R. 500S from State Road 231 to State Road 47;. •...
County Wrestling: Mounties maintain county dominance with fourth straight title
NEW MARKET — Southmont wrestling is still on top of the Montgomery County wrestling scene. Saturday South hosted the 2022-23 county meet and even without their top wrestler in 195 junior Wyatt Woodall, the Mounties were still able to defeat both Crawfordsville and North Montgomery as South captured its fourth straight county title. South defeated North Montgomery in their opening round 48-24 and followed that with a 51-17 win over Crawfordsville in the final matches of the day to secure the title.
Mary Elizabeth Hughes Barker
Mary Elizabeth Hughes Barker, 89, of Crawfordsville left this earth at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Wellbrooke of Crawfordsville. She was born at her grandparents’ home in Sterling on Sept. 2, 1933, to William and Frances Wilkinson Hughes. She graduated from Veedersburg High School in 1951; was baptized into the United Brethern Church in Veedersburg and later attended the Waynetown Baptist Church.
Athenians scratch out physical county victory
CHS 9 16 8 12 - 45 NM 8 8 12 11 - 39 Crawfordsville 3-3 (1-1 SAC) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Cale Coursey 3-9 0-0 7, Drake Burris 4-11 7-10 15, Ethan McLemore 2-8 1-2 5, Tyson Fuller 2-3 3-5 8, Kaiden Underwood 1-1 2-2 4, Alec Saidian 3-9 0-2 6; Totals 15-39 13-21 45.
Gerald ‘Jerry’ Martin VanHook
Gerald “Jerry” Martin VanHook, 67, of Hillsboro passed away Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at IU Arnett Hospital. He was born May 21, 1955, at Crawfordsville, to the late Thomas Martin and Doris Mildred (Nunan) VanHook. Jerry graduated from Fountain Central High School in 1973. He married the love...
Widmer’s career high helps Athenians put away Chargers
CHS 18 6 12 16 - 52 NM 6 11 13 15 - 45 Crawfordsville (4-9, 1-3): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Elyse Widmer 5-9 3-6 17, Riley Gardner 0-2 3-6 3, Abby Cox 0-4 0-1 0, Addie Hodges 1-3 0-0 3, Celeste Moore 0-2 0-0 0, Madi Hedrick 4-9 0-0 10, Taylor Abston 10-19 2-2 19; Totals 20-47 8-14 52.
Chargers earn bounce back win at Covington
CV 6 10 15 4 – 35 N. Montgomery (2-4) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Mikale Willis 1-5 0-0 2, Jarrod Kirsch 0-3 4-4 4, Colton Zachary. 4-10 4-4 18, Ross Dyson 2-6 0-0 4, Kelby Harwood 4-8 4-4 14, Nate McCoy 0-0 0-0 0, Drew Norman 0-0 0-0 0, Paul...
Holcomb says he's focused on last years as Indiana governor
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is entering his final two years in office, with several candidates already lining up to take over his Statehouse desk as term limits prevent him from seeking reelection again. The 54-year-old Republican isn’t yet taking sides in the 2024 campaign or discussing...
Mustangs continue hot start with blowout of Stars
WB 9 5 12 8 – 34 FC 18 16 18 20 – 72 Western Boone (1-7) FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Gavin Hawkins 1-1 0-0 2, Marcus Stepp 1-4 3-4 5, Kaden Bennington 0-8 2-5 2, Jackson Grimes 0-2 0-0 0, Levi Lagrange 6-11 3-4 16, Josiah Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Jaxson Gott 3-8 0-0 6, Blake Miller 1-2 1-2 3; Totals 12-38 9-15 34.
