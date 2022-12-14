Six months after graduation, 95% of the members of the Wabash College Class of 2022 have settled into a first destination — employment, graduate school, or service. It marks the sixth consecutive year in which Wabash graduates have claimed their first destinations following graduation at rates among the highest in the nation. Over those six years, Wabash graduates have secured first destinations within six months at a rate of 98.4%, well above the 84.1% Career Outcomes Rate as reported by the National Association of Colleges and Employers, which is the best current measure for national comparison.

