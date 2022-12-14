Four additional free COVID-19 tests are available for a limited round of ordering through the United States Postal Service. The Biden administration announced Thursday the free tests were part of preparedness plan to stay ahead of increased COVID-19 cases this winter.The four individual rapid antigen COVID-19 tests can be ordered at COVIDTests.gov and are limited to one order per residential address. Orders will ship free starting the week of Dec. 19 and continue in the weeks ahead, according to the administration.“Starting today, all U.S. households can order a total of four at-home COVID-19 tests that will be mailed directly to...

