BRIEF-Fast Retailing To Raise Price For Some Uniqlo Brand Products For 2023 Spring And Summer Collection - Jiji

Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Mike Ashley's Frasers buys JD Sports' premium fashion brands for $58 mln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers Group said on Friday it has bought shares in premium fashion brands of JD Sports for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.7 million), as the Mike Ashley-owned company continues its drive into a more premium market. Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, also acquired and...
kalkinemedia.com
Retail stocks to watch as festive season fails to boost sales volumes
Retailers failed to cash in on Black Friday and Christmas shopping last month, data from the ONS showed. Online retail stores saw a 2.8% fall in sales volumes during the month as shoppers flocked to high-street stores. As the cost-of-living crisis squeezes household budgets, the hopes for retailers having a...
kalkinemedia.com
Coles peels back frozen potato chip sales
Coles has brought in limits on the sale of frozen potato chips because of a nationwide supply shortage. Customers will be temporarily limited to two items. "This will help to maintain availability for all customers," the supermarket said in a statement on Friday. "Thank you for your patience, we apologise...
kalkinemedia.com
Renovator Store's stylish products will make your kitchen stand out
Renovator Store has a plethora of functional fixtures, smart storage, and excellent accessories for your kitchen. The 24*7 digital-only store has a huge collection of kitchen tapware, dish racks, pantries, waste bins, water filters, sinks and sink accessories. Consumers will also find ample options of drawer dividers, pull-out racks, corner...
Comments / 0