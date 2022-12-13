Read full article on original website
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 4’ Is So Nuts It Made the Studio Say the F-Word
Avatar: The Way of Water is so close to theatrical release, audiences can almost taste it. When it finally drops, it will only be the second film in the Avatar franchise, but director James Cameron has much bigger plans than just two movies. The Hollywood legend has infamously spent the last decade of his career developing multiple sequels to his 2009 megahit, with the third entry reportedly already done with the filming process. Not to be contained, Cameron has stated he has outlines for an overall Avatar story that lasts up to seven or eight films, though whether or not he winds up helming all of them remains to be seen. Either way, in a recent interview with Collider, the creative made a big promise that each sequel will only be more insane than the last.
The Avatar animated series had to change its name because of James Cameron
The Nickelodeon show had to add "The Last Airbender" to its title
New Dungeons & Dragons Movie Poster Released
Paramount Pictures has released a new poster for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie. The poster for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcases the main cast of Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, and Sophia Lillis looking down towards the viewer. The poster doesn't really showcase anything new – we see that Rodriguez's barbarian character has what appears to be a flaming battleaxe (which was previously shown in the last trailer) while Sophia Lillis is sporting a tail, which we only briefly saw in the first trailer. You can check out the new poster down below:
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ review: dark, twisted animated epic
During “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” on Netflix, Disney’s 1940 version of the old tale doesn’t pop into mind much. The House of Mouse film I kept thinking of was “Bambi.” The “Shape of Water” director, in his brilliant stop-motion animated movie co-directed by Mark Gustafson, harkens back to the good old days of tough-love family flicks with a lot of tears and huge emotional payoffs. movie review GUILLERMO DEL TORO'S PINOCCHIO Running time: 117 minutes. Rated PG (dark thematic material, violence, peril, some rude humor and brief smoking.) On Netflix Dec. 9. At least Bambi’s poor mom wasn’t done in by a bomb in World...
How to get Magik's legendary outfit and ability in Marvel's Midnight Suns
Midnight Suns makes the most of every hero on the roster, and Magik's powerful abilities can manipulate the entire battlefield at once
‘Bluey,’ ‘Transformers,’ Jedi Fugitives Part of Vibrant Singapore Comic Con Lineup
The popular Singapore Comic Con (SGCC) is back with an array of internationally renowned creators and characters. BBC Studios’ hit family animation “Bluey” is coming to SGCC. Full episodes of the show will play and there will also be a “Bluey Live Experience” show. With more than 1,200 characters by comic masters from Indonesia, Bumilangit will be introducing its roster of creative IP developments, from comic books to movie to merchandise. With the newest Indonesian box office release “Sri Asih,” Bumilangit will be revealing its future plans for Southeast Asia expansion. In a “The Hunt For The Jedi Fugitives” event, Sith...
Finn Wolfhard Raves Over Working With ‘Pinocchio’ Director Guillermo Del Toro: ‘It Was Incredible’ (Exclusive)
Finn Wolfhard steps into the world of director Guillermo del Toro as the voice of Candlewick in the Oscar-winning filmmaker’s version of Pinocchio, which will be available on Netflix on December 9. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with the actor about his experience working alongside one of Hollywood’s best directors behind hits like The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak, and more.
'Avatar' sequel finally premieres 13 years after original
LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Thirteen years after James Cameron released the highest-grossing film of all time, "Avatar", the filmmaker finally premiered its long-awaited sequel in London on Tuesday.
Red Sea Film Festival’s Closing Film ‘Valley Road’ Highlights the Rising Cinematic Ambitions of the Ithra Cultural Center
The closing film of the 2nd edition of the Red Sea Film Festival was Khalid Fahad’s debut feature “Valley Road,” which was majority funded by the Ithra Cultural Center – the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, which has become one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest film producers. The comedy adventure is about a young mute boy, Ali, who lives in a remote Saudi village, with his stern father and doting elder sister Siham, who is studying in a nearby city. His father takes him on a trip through their picturesque mountain valley, seeking to get him “cured” by the local doctor. But...
Midnight Suns - meet the Marvel Comics supernatural superheroes Midnight Sons who inspire the game
Everything you need to know about Marvel's premiere supernatural superhero team the Midnight Sons before they debut in the Midnight Suns video game
Cartoon Network President Pledges Return to Animated Roots
Cartoon Network's parent company, Warner Bros Discovery, has run into some controversy this year, as the merger between Warner Bros and Discovery had fans riled up thanks to some projects being pushed to the wayside for a variety of reasons. In a recent interview with Variety, the president of the network, Michael Ouweleen, took the opportunity to discuss the origins of Cartoon Network, along with the approaches that they will continue to take moving forward in the future.
