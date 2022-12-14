Meet a Legend with Lauren Tom | Avatar: Braving the Elements Podcast. You know her as one of the smiling guides of Ba Sing Se, but you probably know her for a lot of other amazing roles. It’s Lauren Tom! The voice of Joo-Dee joins Janet and Dante to continue the streak of voice artists appearing on Braving the Elements to prove once again that the Avatarverse has featured some of the kindest, funniest, and most humble superstars in the business. Lauren talks about her career not just in voiceover, but as an on-screen actor, accomplished writer, mother, and we celebrate her stellar representation as part of the Asian artistic community. We hope she inspires you as much as she inspired us!

2 DAYS AGO