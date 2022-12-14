Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council rules to give Memorial Bridge toll workers severance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Tuesday, Parkersburg City Council unanimously ruled to give the memorial bridge toll workers severance packages. Because of the renovations to memorial bridge by the new company that bought it out, there will be no physical toll workers. As the tolls will be automated. Because of...
WTAP
The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley received grant for renovations
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In 2016 The Arc was given a building on the 1900 block of Dudley Avenue by the PM Company to help community members with disabilities. They have been working on collecting donations since 2021 to update the building and make it so everyone can access it.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Downtown showers for Parkersburg’s homeless out of commission
PARKERSBURG — Multiple entities are working on a way to provide showers to homeless individuals after the House to Home shower facility was recently closed. Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews said the Fire Department received a complaint about the day shelter on Eighth Street and the fire inspector found the basement was being used as a public space but only had one exit. National fire code standards require two.
WTAP
Chief Board provides update on search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have not come to the office where there has not been somebody here 24/7, since this was reported, working. On specifically this to get Gretchen the help that she needs,” says Parkersburg police chief, Matt Board. Parkersburg police chief, Matt board says Gretchen...
WTAP
Children’s Listening Place holds second holiday open house
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Children’s Listening Place in Parkersburg held its second annual holiday open house on Friday. The center is kid-friendly to help children feel more at ease. Children’s stories of abuse are recorded and used by police for evidence. Since the interviews are recorded, this spares the child the trauma of having to repeat the story over and over to different officials.
WTAP
WTAP hosts supply drive for local humane societies
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WTAP hosted the Pawlidays Fun Fest - a supply drive for local humane societies. Locals stopped by drive-thru fashion, dropping off donations. WTAP was collecting anything humane societies might need. That included cleaning supplies, dog food, toys, and more. It’s the second year WTAP’s held the...
WTAP
Parkersburg cadets travel to Arlington, VA to honor veterans
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon a van full of Parkersburg area cadets traveled to Washington, DC to lay wreaths to honor veterans. “When we lay the wreaths every time we say the soldiers name to ensure they are never forgotten, There are graves there that are very old and they might not have family members to remember them anymore,” said Cadet Colonel Alex Goodin.
WTAP
United Way Alliance holding clothing drive with First Neighborhood Bank
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is getting in the holiday spirit with some community partners. The non-profit is working alongside First Neighborhood Bank for a warm clothing drive. It is a part of the organization’s quarterly donation drive and it is the second year the group is working with the bank for this drive.
WTAP
Parkersburg City Council votes 8-1 for new affordable housing project
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - South Parkersburg will be seeing affordable housing coming to the area in the future. On Tuesday, December 13, Parkersburg City Council voted to pass a new affordable housing project. The project will allocate $250 thousand to a development company to build an apartment complex in south Parkersburg.
wchstv.com
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m. Metro 911 says Optimum’s estimated restoration […]
WTAP
Local veterans gather for National Wreaths Across America Day
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saturday marks National Wreaths Across America day and many veterans here gathered to honor those fallen. “We carry on the memories for them and all we can do for them,” Marine Corps Veteran, Wayne Starcher said. The names of each veteran never dies due to...
WTRF
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
WTAP
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WTAP
Obituary: Hammett, Fenton Gale Jr. ‘Bud’
Fenton Gale Hammett Jr. ‘Bud,’ 82, passed on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his home in Vienna, WV. He has joined his loving wife, Emma Hammett. They were married for 63 years. Bud was a wonderful husband and family man. Bud was born on July 14, 1940. He...
55 years later: How the Silver Bridge collapse changed West Virginia
On Dec. 15, 1967, 46 people died in the Silver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant, but for West Virginia, it became more than just a tragedy.
WTAP
Vienna Baptist Church holds vigil with Gretchen Fleming’s family
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Baptist Church opened its doors up for her family. Members of the community came to the church throughout this vigil to provide well wishes for the family during this time. Family members at the vigil spent time talking about Gretchen’s character and sharing memories.
WTAP
Obituary: Stalnaker, Jeffrey A. “Jeff”
Jeffrey A. “Jeff” Stalnaker 65, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born September 20, 1957 in Alexandria, Virginia, a son of the late Bantz “Sonny” Stalnaker Jr. and Roberta Jarvis Stalnaker. Jeff was retired from AMP Ohio and the Armstrong Plant in Millwood, WV.
WTAP
Police execute multiple search warrants in search for missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Police are releasing new information in the search for a missing woman in Wood County. Gretchen Fleming was reported missing to the Parkersburg Police Department on Monday. Her family says they have not heard from her since earlier in December. Police Chief Matt Board says his...
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
Comments / 0