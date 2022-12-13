ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

West Jersey Football League Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022

In what was one of the most anticipated seasons in New Jersey high football history, 2022 proved to be outstanding for the West Jersey Football League. For the first time, public-school teams battled for state championships and the league had three teams compete in the final weekend at Rutgers. Woodbury captured the Group 1 title, Millville took home the crown in Group 4 and Delsea reached the Group 3 final.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

Top boys basketball storylines to watch around N.J. in 2022-23

With teams considered to be among the best in the nation and talented players throughout the state on the radars of major colleges, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season promises to be exciting once again. The goal is to compete for a state championship and that quest begins Thursday.
NJ.com

Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)

The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

2022 HS football postseason honors: The best in all 5 conferences

It proved to be a memorable and historic football season this year. Public schools in New Jersey played down to group champions for the first time as teams cemented their status as history makers. Non-Public schools continued to play a high level brand of football, showcasing their talents around the state and in some instances around the country.
NEW JERSEY STATE
onthewater.com

Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 15, 2022

Mother Nature made it clear who calls the shots when it comes to late fall fishing. Wet, cold and windy weather kept anglers off the beaches and boats at the docks for most of the past week. There were a few fishable windows but the incredible fall run hit a wall.
NEW JERSEY STATE
jerseysbest.com

Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year

New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Shore News Network

Chesterfield’s new ice cream parlor and arcade to open this Friday

CHESTERFIELD, NJ – There’s a new spot in town to spend the winter days away with fun and treats. Fundaes Arcade will be celebrating their grand opening on Friday, December 16. The new arcade and ice cream parlor in Chesterfield will open its doors at 11am to guests who have been anxiously anticipating its opening. In addition to e-claw machines, virtual reality, and a variety of racing games, Fundaes Arcade offers a multitude of interactive games. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to select their dream prize through the ultimate prize-picking experience. A wide variety of hard ice cream The post Chesterfield’s new ice cream parlor and arcade to open this Friday appeared first on Shore News Network.
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Don Pablo’s in Deptford, NJ to Be Demolished

After years of speculation about what restaurant (if any) would move into the old Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen in Deptford after it went out of business, it's now rumored to be scheduled for demolition. The big, brick and mortar building on Deptford Center Road will reportedly be torn down, 42...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy