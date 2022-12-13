Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There is an Epic Ice Festival Coming to New Jersey this WinterTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
Former Chemical Plant to Become Park in Toms RiverMorristown MinuteToms River, NJ
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in New JerseyTravel MavenMedford, NJ
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
West Jersey Football League Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
In what was one of the most anticipated seasons in New Jersey high football history, 2022 proved to be outstanding for the West Jersey Football League. For the first time, public-school teams battled for state championships and the league had three teams compete in the final weekend at Rutgers. Woodbury captured the Group 1 title, Millville took home the crown in Group 4 and Delsea reached the Group 3 final.
Top boys basketball storylines to watch around N.J. in 2022-23
With teams considered to be among the best in the nation and talented players throughout the state on the radars of major colleges, the 2022-23 high school boys basketball season promises to be exciting once again. The goal is to compete for a state championship and that quest begins Thursday.
N.J. wrestlers in the national college rankings for Dec. 15: Pair of newcomers enter
The ranking experts and Rutgers coach Scott Goodale have one thing in common: They don’t know who to put at 125 pounds. Goodale is still sorting out who will be his starter at the weight, and that won’t be decided until after the Midlands Championships, which are scheduled for Dec. 29-30 at Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois.
Boys basketball 2022-23 season preview (with much more to come)
The 2022-23 boys basketball season starts on Thursday and to get ready for this year, NJ Advance Media is previewing the best returning players and top teams in New Jersey. These posts include top returning stat leaders, all-conference selections, All-Group picks and All-State players. NJ.com also will highlight the top teams to watch in every section as well as the best teams overall.
2022 HS football postseason honors: The best in all 5 conferences
It proved to be a memorable and historic football season this year. Public schools in New Jersey played down to group champions for the first time as teams cemented their status as history makers. Non-Public schools continued to play a high level brand of football, showcasing their talents around the state and in some instances around the country.
Returning All-Group boys basketball players for 2022-23
The high school basketball season kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 15, and with that start date coming up, NJ Advance Media is taking a look at the returning All-Group players from a year ago. Check out the list below to see the best players back in New Jersey.
Super Football Conference Player of the Year and other postseason honors, 2022
In what was one of the most anticipated seasons in New Jersey high football history, 2022 proved to be outstanding for the Super Football Conference. Both of the Non-Public champions came from the conference, with Bergen Catholic winning the Non-Public A title and DePaul winning the Non-Public B title.
N.J. school closings, schedule changes due to winter storm (Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022)
A coastal storm expected to bring a wintry mix of snow, ice, sleet, heavy rain and gusty winds to New Jersey on Thursday and into Friday morning has led some school districts to make schedule changes for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories...
onthewater.com
Northern New Jersey Fishing Report- December 15, 2022
Mother Nature made it clear who calls the shots when it comes to late fall fishing. Wet, cold and windy weather kept anglers off the beaches and boats at the docks for most of the past week. There were a few fishable windows but the incredible fall run hit a wall.
These 15 meals at NJ restaurants need to be on your bucket list
Everybody in New Jersey has that one "go to" meal that they only treat themselves to once in a while, and would recommend to anyone. We asked our listeners what "bucket list" meals people should check out before they check out of the Garden State or this world. There was...
jerseysbest.com
Meet the 2023 N.J. Destination of the Year
New Jersey’s Destination of the Year for 2023 is ready to be crowned. After a thorough review of travel trends, economic developments, overall aesthetic and more, the editors of Jersey’s Best have selected a locale they believe will capture the hearts of residents far and wide in the upcoming year. Which town is this, you ask?
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Popular Ocean Township, NJ Restaurant Closed After 4 Decades In Business
It seems like every day we're seeing more and more places close down for good and whether it's a chain, a hole-in-the-wall, or a family-run place it's always a bummer. A restaurant in Monmouth County has now permanently closed its doors after being a part of the community for the past four and a half decades.
The Most Massive And Delicious Cinnamon Rolls In New Jersey
Who doesn't love cinnamon rolls? Fortunately for us, New Jersey is home to some pretty awesome bakeries that serve up this amazing treat, but one has to be best right?. When you think of cinnamon rolls, what do you look for?. I think good cinnamon rolls should of course be...
This New Jersey Spot Newly Crowned Best Pizza At the Jersey Shore
This is one hell of a title. Best pizza at the Jersey Shore. I’m sweating just thinking about the pressure. To carry this title, your slice has to hold up to Jersey natives and NYC day-trippers alike and believe me, if it’s not up to par you’ll know about it.
Chesterfield’s new ice cream parlor and arcade to open this Friday
CHESTERFIELD, NJ – There’s a new spot in town to spend the winter days away with fun and treats. Fundaes Arcade will be celebrating their grand opening on Friday, December 16. The new arcade and ice cream parlor in Chesterfield will open its doors at 11am to guests who have been anxiously anticipating its opening. In addition to e-claw machines, virtual reality, and a variety of racing games, Fundaes Arcade offers a multitude of interactive games. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to select their dream prize through the ultimate prize-picking experience. A wide variety of hard ice cream The post Chesterfield’s new ice cream parlor and arcade to open this Friday appeared first on Shore News Network.
New Jersey Sandwich Chain Voted Most Superior In The Country
This was voted as the most superior sandwich chain on the market right now, and I don't think we're too surprised that it's a Jersey original. When it comes to deciding where to eat, the options seem limitless, especially in New Jersey. Every time I forget to pack my lunch,...
Don Pablo’s in Deptford, NJ to Be Demolished
After years of speculation about what restaurant (if any) would move into the old Don Pablo's Mexican Kitchen in Deptford after it went out of business, it's now rumored to be scheduled for demolition. The big, brick and mortar building on Deptford Center Road will reportedly be torn down, 42...
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening new location in New Jersey
If you're a fan of flavorful chicken wings, you'll be excited to hear that a popular, fast-growing restaurant chain is opening a new location in New Jersey next month. Read on to learn more.
Nun who served in N.J. for 67 years identified as driver killed in Parkway crash
A nun from Essex County who continued to volunteer her services after retirement was identified Monday as the driver killed in a crash over the weekend on the Garden State Parkway. Sister Joan Eileen Butler, 88, of West Orange, was fatally injured in a single-vehicle crash that occurred about 10:45...
