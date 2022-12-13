CHESTERFIELD, NJ – There’s a new spot in town to spend the winter days away with fun and treats. Fundaes Arcade will be celebrating their grand opening on Friday, December 16. The new arcade and ice cream parlor in Chesterfield will open its doors at 11am to guests who have been anxiously anticipating its opening. In addition to e-claw machines, virtual reality, and a variety of racing games, Fundaes Arcade offers a multitude of interactive games. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to select their dream prize through the ultimate prize-picking experience. A wide variety of hard ice cream The post Chesterfield’s new ice cream parlor and arcade to open this Friday appeared first on Shore News Network.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO