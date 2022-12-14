Read full article on original website
Related
UK lagging ‘way behind’ EU on warmer homes policy
Higher electricity prices compound the problem – as will the government’s plan to scrap ‘retained’ EU laws
UK's Sunak hopeful of resolution to Northern Ireland trade row with EU
BELFAST, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday he was hopeful of reaching a resolution to a long-running dispute with the European Union on changing post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Canada revokes Nord Stream sanction waiver despite European energy woes
Canada has revoked a temporary sanction waiver issued to allow repairs to the Nord Stream pipeline and said Putin showed no intention of getting the pipeline back up and running.
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology
PARAMARIBO, Suriname — (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its...
ECB rate hikes help Russia by damaging EU economy, Italy minister says
ROME, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank's interest rate policy is damaging Europe's economy and helping Russia undermine Western solidarity for Ukraine, the Italian defence minister said on Friday.
Governments move closer to deal at biodiversity conference
There were signs Sunday that negotiators were closing in on a deal at a U.N. conference that would protect nature and provide financing to set up protected areas and restore degraded ecosystems. China, which holds the presidency at the United Nations Biodiversity Conference, or COP15, released a draft deal that...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Sudden ‘Reopening' Reveals New Challenges as Infections Soar
In the last two weeks, local and central government authorities relaxed several measures that had forced many people to stay home and businesses to operate mostly remotely. Meanwhile, reports of locals falling ill have surged. Beijing city said that on Sunday, its fever clinics saw 22,000 visits — up 16 times from a week ago.
EU leaders grant Bosnia candidate status to join the bloc
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union added Bosnia to the list of official candidates to join the wealthy 27-nation bloc, diplomats said Thursday. The Western Balkans country joined the waiting room despite continuing criticism of the way it is run. Three diplomats told the Associated Press that Bosnia was granted...
Germany, seeking to break Russian dependence, opens 1st LNG terminal
The first German floating terminal for liquefied natural gas opened on Saturday in Wihelmshaven as the country seeks to replace Russian gas before the winter.
China's factory, retail sectors skid as COVID hits growth
BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's economy lost more steam in November as factory output slowed and retail sales extended declines, both missing forecasts and clocking their worst readings in six months, hobbled by surging COVID-19 cases and widespread virus curbs.
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Planned Wind Farm Told It Will Need to Shut Down for Five Months a Year to Protect Parrots
Project approval is subject to a range of conditions, including one related to the Orange-bellied Parrot, which the Australian government says is critically endangered. The interaction of wind turbines with the natural world is likely to become an area of major debate and discussion going forward. The U.S. Energy Information...
US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist
BANGKOK (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce is adding 36 Chinese high-tech companies, including makers of aviation equipment, chemicals and computer chips, to an export controls blacklist, citing concerns over national security, U.S. interests and human rights. The inclusion of the companies in the trade “Entity List” means...
Varadkar returns as Irish leader in political job-share deal
LONDON (AP) — Leo Varadkar returned for a second term as Ireland’s prime minister on Saturday as part of a job-sharing deal made by the country’s centrist coalition government. Lawmakers voted to approve Varadkar’s nomination to replace Micheál Martin during a special session of the Dail, the lower house of Ireland’s parliament. His appointment was confirmed when he received the seal of office from President Michael D. Higgins, Ireland’s head of state. Martin has served as Ireland’s leader, or taoiseach, since an election in 2020 that produced a historic coalition agreement between his Fianna Fáil party and Varadkar’s Fine Gael. Forming a government along with the smaller Greens, the parties agreed Martin would hold the top job with Varadkar as his deputy for the first half of a five-year term, before the men switched posts.
‘We’ll be hated, but it will stir things up’: Insulate Britain on what happened next – and being right all along
Shortly before 8am on 13 September 2021, 92 people gathered in small groups at five junctions along the M25, the busy motorway that encircles most of Greater London. It was a warm day and adrenaline ran high. Cameron Ford, a 31-year-old carpenter, was at junction 3, in Kent. The protesters...
New Zealand set to cancel Jacinda Ardern’s Waitangi Day BBQ amid security concerns
Jacinda Ardern’s much-loved Waitangi Day ritual of hosting a barbecue breakfast for the public will likely be off the menu in 2023 due to security concerns, as New Zealand deals with increased threats and harassment of politicians. Since 2018, Ardern, her family and government ministers have donned aprons and...
Iran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
DUBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Iran's central bank governor on Saturday partly blamed recent anti-government unrest for the fall of the Iranian currency to record lows, while authorities detained a prominent actress who had voiced support for protesters.
Macron wants European response to U.S. IRA to amount to 2% of GDP
PARIS, Dec 15 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday Europe needed an urgent response to the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act to ensure a future for its industry and welcomed the mandate given to the European Commission to come up with a plan early next year.
