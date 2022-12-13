Sinisa Mihajlovic died Friday at age 53 after a battle with leukemia. His wife and his family shared the news Friday. The Serbian soccer legend had been forced him to work from the hospital for the last few months while he was coaching Bologna FC, his last club as a manager. As a player, Mihajlovic played for Vojvodina, Red Star Belgrade, AS Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio, Inter Milan and Yugoslavia. He was famous for his incredible left foot and thundering direct free kicks. During his career as a defender he scored over 100 goals and after he retired he immediately started to work alongside his former teammate and friend Roberto Mancini, who was also his coach at Inter Milan. Mihajlovic became his assistant at Inter and then started his career as a first team coach and managed Catania, Fiorentina, Serbia, Sampdoria, AC Milan, Torino and Bologna.

1 DAY AGO