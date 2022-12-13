Read full article on original website
wsplradio.com
Application Period Opens Thursday, December 15 for 2023 Cover Crop Program
SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) will open the fourth year of the Fall Covers for Spring Savings Program on December 15. Applications will be available at https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/agr/Pages/default.aspx beginning at 8am. Funding of eligible acreage will be on a first come, first serve basis. IDOA received funding...
wsplradio.com
Illinois State Police Trooper and citizen assist Vietnam veteran on I-80
MORRIS – A citizen and a state trooper assisted a veteran who was having difficulty driving on I-80. Earlier this week Mark Mitchell was driving from Morris to Seneca with his wife when they noticed a truck that pulled off to the side of the road. He discovered the driver was a disabled Vietnam veteran who served two tours of duty and received two Purple Heart medals. Recognizing the veteran was having problems, Mitchell called the State Police and Trooper Arturo Resendez arrived on scene. Mitchell volunteered to drive the gentleman to his destination with his wife following in their vehicle. During that hour-long trip, Mitchell learned the veteran had been living hotel room to hotel room with an occasional night spent in his truck. In the true spirit of the Holiday Season, another disabled veteran who grew up with the gentleman and served in the war with him, took him in.
wsplradio.com
LaSalle Police Department thanks community volunteers
LOCAL LASALLE – The LaSalle Police Department would like to thank the volunteers who helped assemble bikes that were donated to the LaSalle Police Department for the Officer Santa Program. Phil Valle, Jim and Lynn Jakse and family, Jo Parochetti, Brian Rex, Eric Lynch , and Jim Crouch all volunteered several hours of their time to assemble over 50 bikes to be delivered throughout the City of LaSalle on December 17,2022.
wsplradio.com
Man gets 2.5 years for buying gun used to kill Chicago cop
CHICAGO (AP) — An Indiana man who pleaded guilty to making an illegal “straw” purchase of a handgun later used to kill a Chicago police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 2 1/2 years in prison. Thirty-year-old Jamel Danzy of Hammond was sentenced in a federal courtroom full of Chicago police officers and the mother of Officer Ella French, who was slain in August 2021. Danzy had pleaded guilty in July to one count of federal firearm conspiracy. Two brothers are awaiting trial on first-degree murder and other felonies stemming from the shooting that killed French, 29, and wounded her partner after they had stopped an SUV with expired tags on Chicago’s South Side.
wsplradio.com
Chicago man faces 3 murder counts in bar fight shootings
CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago man faces three counts of murder and other charges after a fight inside a bar led to the fatal shootings of three people and wounding of a fourth person. Chicago police said Tuesday that 32-year-old Samuel Parsons-Salas also is charged with attempted murder and kidnapping in the incident early Sunday at Vera’s Lounge. Authorities say 50-year-old Ricky Vera and 26-year-old Mario Pozuelos died at the scene and 24-year-old Mercedes Tavares died at a hospital. A second woman, 25-year-old Maria Vera, was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her head. She’s Ricky Vera’s daughter. Vera’s brother owns the bar.
