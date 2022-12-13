ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

denver7.com

Amazon is giving delivery drivers $5 if you tell Alexa to thank your driver

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The holiday season can be grueling for mail carriers and delivery...
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy

Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
ConsumerAffairs

Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims

Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
realhomes.com

I hated sleeping on pillows until I found this Amazon set that’s on sale for Black Friday

The world was designed for morning people and back and side sleepers. As a night owl and a front sleeper, I've had quite the journey trying to find my dream sleep setup. You'll find the best pillows (and all other bedding for that matter) aren't really made for people who have a face-down approach. For this reason, I used to hate pillows with a fiery passion. That was until I found a pair of them on Amazon that I not only tolerated but actually loved.
denver7.com

Target just released a new reloadable RedCard that saves you 5% without a bank account

If you’re a Target shopper, you’ve likely heard about the benefits of getting the RedCard — but now, there’s a brand-new version that is even easier to sign up for. The new Target RedCard Reloadable Account still saves you 5% on your purchases, just like the standard RedCard, but you can sign up without a credit check or bank account. The reloadable card lets you add money to the card at Target, but you can spend it anywhere that takes Visa debit cards. That means it essentially acts as a debit card itself, with no bill to pay later.
SPY

We’re Officially Declaring Walmart the Winner of Cyber Week: Here Are 12 Deals You Can Still Shop

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although Black Friday is now in the rearview, the best Cyber Week deals continue to make rounds at our favorite retailers. This year, Walmart has really stepped up when it comes to holiday sales, and their best Cyber Week deals are nothing short of amazing. This year, Walmart’s best sales included a 65-inch smart TV for just $228, a deal that sold out in about 90 minutes. Other too-good-to-be-true deals included Apple Watches for $149, the Bissell Little Green Machine for $69, and...
Android Police

Amazon's Alexa is in trouble

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
PYMNTS

Young Digital Natives Getting Scammed in High Numbers

New government data shows digital natives are falling for some online scams more than elders. In short, engagement — not age — is the primary predictor of an online attack. According to the Consumer Protection Data Spotlight report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released Thursday (Dec. 8)...
ConsumerAffairs

Consumer complaints about ‘deceptive pricing’ are on the rise

You’re going up and down the grocery aisle and pick up an item that has a shelf label showing it’s one price, but when you check out you discover the price is actually higher. It appears to be happening more and more. A Twitter user named Brandon posted...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Sued For Stealing Tips, Sees Sellers Flock to Competitors

A top legal watchdog has a hot tip for Amazon, which could be in for a turbulent holiday season. Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine filed a new lawsuit against the e-commerce giant for stealing tips from delivery drivers through a deceptive, illegal scheme that tricked consumers into thinking they were increasing drivers’ compensation when Amazon was actually diverting gratuities to reduce its own labor costs and increase profits. “Workers in the District of Columbia and throughout our country are too often taken advantage of and not paid their hard-earned wages,” said Racine, who has also taken Amazon to task over...
WASHINGTON, DC
boardingarea.com

A Great Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus for Shopping – $200 Back After Spending $500!

Want a little help with your shopping this year? Here are two great credit card offers where you will get $200 back after spending just $500 in the first 3 months!. With prices on many things increased this year, many people are looking for deals for this holiday shopping season closer than before. If you are still shopping, here is a credit card sign-up bonus that could help put some of that money back in your pocket – the Chase Freedom cards!

