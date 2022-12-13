Read full article on original website
Urgent ‘zero total’ warning to customers buying gift cards – what to look for so you don’t end up with a useless card
SHOPPERS have noticed that their gift cards have $0 after they've been activated. Some businesses are reimbursing their customers after realizing the gift cards are empty. One shopper, Rick, got scammed in Phoenix, Arizona, after purchasing three Target gift cards - two $25 gift cards and one $50 gift card.
Amazon is giving delivery drivers $5 if you tell Alexa to thank your driver
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The holiday season can be grueling for mail carriers and delivery...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Costco Pulling Customer Memberships Tied to Return Policy
Specific actions frequently ignored by consumers has reportedly led to membership revocations. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com, ScrapeHero.com, SheFinds.com, and Costco.com.
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Stuart Varney: Walmart’s warning about shoplifting shouldn’t come as a surprise
FOX Business' Stuart Varney discusses the surge in shoplifting as America's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, Walmart, eyes potential store closures and price hikes.
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Scammers are using Facebook Marketplace, Zelle, and PayPal to snare new victims
Business imposter scams are now the undisputed champion of phone/text scams in the U.S. BeenVerified's recent analysis of more than 165,000 phone scam complaints shows that 15.1% of all scams play up that angle. Scammers are impersonating recognized businesses like Amazon, Apple, and other name-brand companies to appear reputable to...
4 Things You Should Never Buy on Facebook Marketplace
A great place to score a deal, Facebook Marketplace offers just about anything you can imagine. You can do business with sellers in your area offering local pickups or people across the country...
I hated sleeping on pillows until I found this Amazon set that’s on sale for Black Friday
The world was designed for morning people and back and side sleepers. As a night owl and a front sleeper, I've had quite the journey trying to find my dream sleep setup. You'll find the best pillows (and all other bedding for that matter) aren't really made for people who have a face-down approach. For this reason, I used to hate pillows with a fiery passion. That was until I found a pair of them on Amazon that I not only tolerated but actually loved.
Target just released a new reloadable RedCard that saves you 5% without a bank account
If you’re a Target shopper, you’ve likely heard about the benefits of getting the RedCard — but now, there’s a brand-new version that is even easier to sign up for. The new Target RedCard Reloadable Account still saves you 5% on your purchases, just like the standard RedCard, but you can sign up without a credit check or bank account. The reloadable card lets you add money to the card at Target, but you can spend it anywhere that takes Visa debit cards. That means it essentially acts as a debit card itself, with no bill to pay later.
We’re Officially Declaring Walmart the Winner of Cyber Week: Here Are 12 Deals You Can Still Shop
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Although Black Friday is now in the rearview, the best Cyber Week deals continue to make rounds at our favorite retailers. This year, Walmart has really stepped up when it comes to holiday sales, and their best Cyber Week deals are nothing short of amazing. This year, Walmart’s best sales included a 65-inch smart TV for just $228, a deal that sold out in about 90 minutes. Other too-good-to-be-true deals included Apple Watches for $149, the Bissell Little Green Machine for $69, and...
Urgent warning over eerie Google Voice scam targeting online shoppers – are you at risk?
AN urgent warning is asking people to be aware of an eerie Google Voice scam that’s targeting online shoppers - are you at risk?. With the holidays right around the corner, consumers should be wary of the countless scams that will try to swindle you out of your money.
Amazon's Alexa is in trouble
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon was forced to lay off the biggest portion of its workforce in its history this year. One of the divisions to be hit the hardest was the devices and Alexa team, building some of the best Echo displays around. It’s becoming increasingly clear why, as it looks like the “Worldwide Digital” division at Amazon is suffering from huge losses, which includes Echo devices and Prime Video, with the future of the Alexa division uncertain.
Riskiest Places To Swipe Your Credit Card
Credit card fraud has become a constant and pervasive threat, and debit cards aren't immune to being stolen either. The Federal Trade Commission reported 66,090 instances of credit card...
Young Digital Natives Getting Scammed in High Numbers
New government data shows digital natives are falling for some online scams more than elders. In short, engagement — not age — is the primary predictor of an online attack. According to the Consumer Protection Data Spotlight report from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) released Thursday (Dec. 8)...
How to avoid holiday online shopping scams
Experts offer tips to help shoppers avoid being swindled this holiday season when shopping online. E-commerce continues to surge which means shoppers need to be even more vigilant.
Consumer complaints about ‘deceptive pricing’ are on the rise
You’re going up and down the grocery aisle and pick up an item that has a shelf label showing it’s one price, but when you check out you discover the price is actually higher. It appears to be happening more and more. A Twitter user named Brandon posted...
Amazon Sued For Stealing Tips, Sees Sellers Flock to Competitors
A top legal watchdog has a hot tip for Amazon, which could be in for a turbulent holiday season. Washington, D.C. attorney general Karl A. Racine filed a new lawsuit against the e-commerce giant for stealing tips from delivery drivers through a deceptive, illegal scheme that tricked consumers into thinking they were increasing drivers’ compensation when Amazon was actually diverting gratuities to reduce its own labor costs and increase profits. “Workers in the District of Columbia and throughout our country are too often taken advantage of and not paid their hard-earned wages,” said Racine, who has also taken Amazon to task over...
A Great Credit Card Sign-Up Bonus for Shopping – $200 Back After Spending $500!
Want a little help with your shopping this year? Here are two great credit card offers where you will get $200 back after spending just $500 in the first 3 months!. With prices on many things increased this year, many people are looking for deals for this holiday shopping season closer than before. If you are still shopping, here is a credit card sign-up bonus that could help put some of that money back in your pocket – the Chase Freedom cards!
