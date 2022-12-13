ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Android Police

Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
The Independent

Amazon to roll out new TikTok-like feed to showcase products

Amazon is adding a new TikTok-like feature that showcases products on the platform in a scrollable feed of short videos and photos.The new feature, called Inspire, lets users discover and buy products from the content created on the platform by influencers, brands and other customers, the company noted.It will initially roll out in early December for select customers in the US as a lightbulb icon in the Amazon app and is expected to become widely available across the country over the following months, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.To use the feature, Amazon instructs users to open its shopping...
Nick Davis

People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job

Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
Android Authority

Amazon wants to give you $2 a month to spy on your phone usage

Amazon mentions on its FAQ page that when panelists enable ad verification, Amazon is able to see what ads from Amazon they looked at on their device. The ads in question include both Amazon’s own ads and third-party ads that advertise through Amazon Ads. As for how it works, the company states:
TheWrap

Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability

Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
CNET

Amazon Launches Inspire, a TikTok-Style Shopping Feed

Amazon is the latest tech company to try to mimic TikTok. On Thursday, the online-retail giant launched Inspire, a short-form video and photo feed that lets you discover and buy products from content created by influencers, brands and other customers. In Inspire, the photos and videos in your customizable feed...
Phone Arena

Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain

According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Jus4Net

Short Video App Chingari Adds New Monetization Plans For Users

In the nation of India, there is a short-video platform known as Chingari that allows people around the country and around the world to be able to post videos The app has been around since 2018 and is available on iOS and Android. But, back on November the 21st of 202, Chingari introduced some new content monetization models for the creators and users of the India-based application. Under the new initiative, Chingari will offer three subscription plans that will allow users to increase the earnings they collect through the Gari mining program and allows complete withdrawal of Gari tokens for real money during the active subscription period. The subscription plans are ₹20 daily, ₹100 weekly, and ₹300 monthly.
TechCrunch

Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas

“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
BGR.com

Microsoft may be building its own super app

Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
netflixjunkie.com

“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons

Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.

