Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
Android and iPhone users just got a great new Google Maps upgrade
The amazing AR Live View is rolling out in selected cities including London and New York
Microsoft plots superpowered Bing app to break the dominance of Apple and Google
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Microsoft unceremoniously flopped out of the mobile ecosystem wars in late 2019 with the death of Windows Mobile. The company has tried to make up for it by offering its services on the platforms it tried to compete against while also embracing a number of integrations with Android. Still, it seems the company has ambitions to give customers of Apple and Google another compelling choice for online search, shopping, payments, and a lot more. Microsoft could do so by turning to a strategy that's seen success in Asia.
Amazon to roll out new TikTok-like feed to showcase products
Amazon is adding a new TikTok-like feature that showcases products on the platform in a scrollable feed of short videos and photos.The new feature, called Inspire, lets users discover and buy products from the content created on the platform by influencers, brands and other customers, the company noted.It will initially roll out in early December for select customers in the US as a lightbulb icon in the Amazon app and is expected to become widely available across the country over the following months, the e-commerce giant said on Thursday.To use the feature, Amazon instructs users to open its shopping...
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Facebook said the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act would force it to "pay for content other users don't want to see."
People are creating Faceless YouTube channels. They can keep their identity a secret, make money and quit their job
Faceless YouTube channels are becoming quite a hot topic. If you ask any young person what they would like to be when they grow up, they will probably say YouTuber or influencer. Many people think that if they have a YouTube channel they need to show their face and be in front of the camera, but some have figured out they don’t need to show their face or voice in videos and they’re making money from it.
CHART: All the ways Instagram influencers can make money from the platform and how it's changed in the last year
From subscriptions to NFTs, the Meta-owned platform is testing many ways for creators to make money. But some features have not lasted.
Android Authority
Amazon wants to give you $2 a month to spy on your phone usage
Amazon mentions on its FAQ page that when panelists enable ad verification, Amazon is able to see what ads from Amazon they looked at on their device. The ads in question include both Amazon’s own ads and third-party ads that advertise through Amazon Ads. As for how it works, the company states:
Amazon comes for TikTok with its own in-app shopping feed
Amazon has introduced a new shopping experience in its mobile app called Inspire, a feed of short-form videos and photos that lets you explore and buy products.
Disney+ Launches Ad-Supported Subscription in Bid to Bring Streaming to Profitability
Disney+ on Thursday launched its ad-supported subscription offering in the U.S. as it aims to bring its streaming businesses into profitability. Disney+ Basic includes advertisers from more than 100 brands, Disney Advertising President Rita Ferro, said in a statement. “We are committed to connecting our clients to the best storytelling in the world while delivering innovation and viewer-first experiences in streaming now and in the future.”
Google to merge mapping service Waze with maps products teams
Google said on Thursday it will merge teams working on mapping service Waze and products like Google Maps, effective Dec. 9, in a bid to consolidate processes.
CNET
Amazon Launches Inspire, a TikTok-Style Shopping Feed
Amazon is the latest tech company to try to mimic TikTok. On Thursday, the online-retail giant launched Inspire, a short-form video and photo feed that lets you discover and buy products from content created by influencers, brands and other customers. In Inspire, the photos and videos in your customizable feed...
Phone Arena
Google is starting to merge Maps and Waze teams; two separate apps will remain
According to the Wall Street Journal, Google has started to merge the people responsible for the Waze app and service with the Google Maps team. Apparently, there won't be any change to the end-user experience, and both apps will continue to exist separately, at least for the time being. "Google...
Short Video App Chingari Adds New Monetization Plans For Users
In the nation of India, there is a short-video platform known as Chingari that allows people around the country and around the world to be able to post videos The app has been around since 2018 and is available on iOS and Android. But, back on November the 21st of 202, Chingari introduced some new content monetization models for the creators and users of the India-based application. Under the new initiative, Chingari will offer three subscription plans that will allow users to increase the earnings they collect through the Gari mining program and allows complete withdrawal of Gari tokens for real money during the active subscription period. The subscription plans are ₹20 daily, ₹100 weekly, and ₹300 monthly.
How to get a YouTube video editor job and how much they earn
It's common for YouTubers to hire editors to help with their videos, both short and long form. Here's how to start earning money as a YouTube editor.
TechCrunch
Instant grocery app Getir acquires its competitor Gorillas
“Markets go up and down, but consumers love our service and convenience is here to stay. The super fast grocery delivery industry will steadily grow for many years to come and Getir will lead this category it created 7 years ago,” Getir founder Nazim Salur said in a statement.
Microsoft may be building its own super app
Microsoft is reportedly considering the introduction of a new super app that will look to disrupt Apple and Google’s dominance over mobile search. As reported by The Information, the company is looking into launching an app that would combine “shopping, messaging, web search, news feeds, and other services in a one-stop smartphone app.” Executives at the company are mulling such a move in order to “wanted the app to “boost the company’s multibillion-dollar advertising business and Bing search, as well as draw more users to Teams messaging and other mobile services.”
netflixjunkie.com
“Canceling my Netflix subscription now…” – The Internet Denounces Netflix for Its Treatment of ‘Warrior Nun’, as the Streaming Giant Cancels the Drama Series After 2 Successful Seasons
Netflix has been launching some splendid shows and movies recently. However, what no one can understand is why it keeps on canceling those successful shows. This is not the first time that the streaming giant has canceled a fan-favorite show. Fans were pretty devastated when it canceled First Kill as well. Now, after two successful seasons of the drama, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun, too.
