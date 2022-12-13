Read full article on original website
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
"There's going to be a coast-to-coast downturn in the housing market. It's going to be brutal. No part of the market is immune," a Moody's economist said.
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 11 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get in 2023.
All 11 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 due to a softening economy and lower demand for houses.
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
Housing Costs Are Unbearable. How Renters and Homeowners Are Adjusting
This story is part of Priced Out, CNET's coverage of how real people are coping with the high cost of living in the US. After Billie McClure's landlords in southwest Colorado told her they were selling the apartment building in summer 2019, she had 45 days to pack up her family and find a new place to live.
Home Sellers Are Taking Listings off the Market in Record Numbers as Buyer Demand Fizzles
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. As the housing market continues to cool and the pool of potential buyers shrinks, more sellers are yanking their homes off the market. During the three months ending on November 20, an average of 2% of...
Ivy Zelman, who famously predicted the 2008 housing crash, says that home prices could drop 20% from their current values if the economy doesn't improve
The housing downturn could become more intense next year if the Federal Reserve is unable to rein in the economy through further rate hikes.
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
Three couples saved almost $6,000 annually by switching their heating source – see if your state gives you cash back
HOMEOWNERS have been able to save thousands of dollars each year by switching to alternative heat options. energy costs are expected to get even higher as winter continues. In order to ease some of the costs more and more people have been turning away from the typical furnace to other heating methods.
10 Surprising Places Where Home Prices Are Escalating
The two most recent consumer price index reports showed that inflation is finally starting to cool economy-wide. But the clearest evidence that the Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes are...
Intensified housing market correction has homebuilders offering sweetheart deals to Wall Street
Homebuilders have clearly turned to their housing downturn playbook. Only there's a new wrinkle: Institutional investors.
Did you believe falling home prices would make buying a house more affordable in 2023? You're wrong.
Higher mortgage rates mean pricier monthly payments for homebuyers, which offset any affordability gained from declining property prices.
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety
Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Homebuyers just got their biggest weekly mortgage-rate drop in 40 years
The typical monthly mortgage payment fell by $100 as a result, but the housing market's woes are far from over.
Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNOnce again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation.In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%. Food prices are affected by a number of factors, including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest including the war in Ukraine. That makes it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices. A number...
Housing market slowdown makes lumber prices drop
Last fall, lumber prices in the U.S. were soaring along with a surge in new homes. With the nation’s housing market now in a slump, prices have plummeted.
Redfin: 2023 Housing Market To Be Slowest In 12 Years
Predicts mortgage rates and affordability challenges will deter would-be homebuyers. Redfin expects 30-year fixed mortgage rates to gradually decline to around 5.8% by the end of 2022, with the average 2023 homebuyer’s rate sitting at about 6.1%. The brokerage expects about 16% fewer existing home sales in the new...
Higher Mortgage Rates Increasing Homeowner Debt Burden
In a recent report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the meteoric rise in mortgage interest rates in 2022 has already had a significant impact on homeowners, with borrowers in certain demographics reaching new debt burden levels. Higher monthly payments can make it more difficult for mortgage borrowers to not only keep up with their financial obligations but also to qualify for additional financing when they need it.
Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows
(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.
