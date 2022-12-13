ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian issues a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered this 1 shockproof asset for safety

Due to rampant inflation, holding cash may not be a wise move. (Higher and higher price levels erode the purchasing power of cash savings.) That’s one of the reasons many investors have been holding stocks and bonds instead. But according to Mohamed El-Erian — president of Queens’ College, Cambridge University, and chief economic advisor at Allianz SE — it might be time to switch gears.
Inflation may be easing, but grocery prices are still way up

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNOnce again, food inflation is outpacing overall inflation.In the year through November, food got 10.6% more expensive, with grocery prices rising 12% and menu prices jumping 8.5%, not adjusted for seasonal swings, the Bureau of Labor Statistics said Tuesday. In that same period, overall inflation rose 7.1%. Food prices are affected by a number of factors, including extreme weather, diseases impacting crops and livestock, supply chain complications and geopolitical unrest including the war in Ukraine. That makes it more difficult for the US government to use tactics like raising interest rates to moderate food prices. A number...
Redfin: 2023 Housing Market To Be Slowest In 12 Years

Predicts mortgage rates and affordability challenges will deter would-be homebuyers. Redfin expects 30-year fixed mortgage rates to gradually decline to around 5.8% by the end of 2022, with the average 2023 homebuyer’s rate sitting at about 6.1%. The brokerage expects about 16% fewer existing home sales in the new...
Higher Mortgage Rates Increasing Homeowner Debt Burden

In a recent report, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) shows that the meteoric rise in mortgage interest rates in 2022 has already had a significant impact on homeowners, with borrowers in certain demographics reaching new debt burden levels. Higher monthly payments can make it more difficult for mortgage borrowers to not only keep up with their financial obligations but also to qualify for additional financing when they need it.
Home price growth is slowing most in these cities, data shows

(NEXSTAR) — Several U.S. cities where home prices skyrocketed due to an influx of new residents during the pandemic are now seeing prices drop quickly. Real estate experts at Redfin looked at year-over-year data back in February and then again in October to find where the price per square foot dropped the most during that time period.
