McDonald's Is Selling Double Cheeseburgers for 50 Cents — Here's How to Snag the Deal

The offer is available through McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion During this season of giving, McDonald's is gifting customers with daily discounts — and the latest offer is double the fun. As part of McDonald's SZN of Sharing promotion, fans of the Golden Arches can snag a double cheeseburger for just 50 cents on Thursday and Friday. Only available for purchase through the app, the double cheeseburger deal isn't the only offer to come from McDonald's this month. With different promotions swapping out every few days, the chain is...
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
Wendy's Adds a Delicious (and Niche) Item to Its Menu

If you were to take a tour across the United States, there's one feature you'll see a whole lot of: fast food restaurants. But different regions also have their own favorites, like the In-N-Out burger stands that are so well-loved in the southwestern states and up into California or White Castle in the midwest. Some states have their own claim to fast-food fame, like the highly celebrated Whataburger chain sprawling across Texas.
McDonald's, Wendy's, and Burger King Want to Give You Free Food

The holidays are a time when many of us indulge in a few extra treats. Some make homemade cookies and decorate gingerbread houses, while others look forward to trying the various seasonal treats that many popular fast-food chains bring out once a year in December. This year brought with it...
When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?

If the pandemic was extra kind to a consumer segment, it had to be the food takeout category. A recent Gloria Food’s study found that 86% of Americans do takeout at least once a month – a metric that has forced restaurant operators to prove that their food will be just as fresh and taste just as good when it reaches someone’s doorsteps than it would if those customers were eating in.
Taco Bell Brings Back a Popular Discontinued Item Today

The cheesy, beefy Enchirito returns to Taco Bell on Thursday. The fast-food chain revealed in September that it would bring back a discontinued menu item, and customers voted for the Enchirito over the Double Decker Taco. The dish will be up for grabs from Nov. 17 through Nov. 30, giving...
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
McDonald's Shake Up Breakfast Menu Offering With New Mighty McMuffin

Just last week did the team at McDonald's drop their craziest menu addition to date: McDonald's McDelivery Chicken Combo – a combo meal featuring 10 Chicken Selects with 4 Select Dips, and 20 Chicken McNuggets with 4 Standard Dips (told ya, crazy). But now, the nation's favourite fast food...
Taco Bell Has an Answer for Chipotle's Most Popular Menu Item

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Free Report quietly took over the top spot among Mexican fast-food chains by using a very different recipe (so to speak) from its chief rival Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report Taco Bell. Basically, the newer player in the quick-serve/fast food/fast casual space decided that prices were not going to be its driving factor. Instead, Chipotle built its menu around the idea of using well-sourced, more natural food.
Krispy Kreme is Closing Locations in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Sam’s Club Now Has A Better Deal On Hot Dogs Than Costco, Let The War Begin

Anyone who shops at Costco knows the joy that is the $1.50 hot dog soda combo. The food court staple has been $1.50 since its debut in 1985, and Costco has promised that the price will never go higher than that — but it might need to go lower to stay competitive. Sam’s Club is coming for the best hot dog deal crown, as the major discount retailer is offering their own combo for 12 cents less than Costco.
FedEx gives the consumer a big time gift – no-box, no-label returns!

Thinking that Amazon’s got a good idea with its no-box, no-label returns program, FedEx is expanding its version of the program too. Now, consumers can take unboxed, unlabeled returns – ones with a QR code -- that’s important – to any of 2,000 FedEx Office locations, say “Here you go” and go on with their lives.

