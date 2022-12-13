Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Dog Food Recalled
Health officials are urging dog owners to be a little extra cautious before their furbaby's next feeding. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company has voluntarily recalled Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EN Gastroenteric Low Fat (PPVD EN Low Fat) prescription wet dog food due to a labeling error that resulted in the wrong dog food being presented as the prescription diet, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in a notice on Dec. 2.
Best dry dog food 2022: top kibble options to nourish your canine
Feeding the best dry dog food to your pooch will satisfy their hunger and fill them up with the right ingredients
Why pet parents are moving to home-cooked dog food
Since 1860, dog food has been commercially available for those who wished to have others take the time necessary to cook food for their canine companions. Beginning as a mix of wheat meals, vegetables, beetroot, and beef blood, the recipe started a trend that would see various companies develop recipes known as biscuits or kibble for dogs. In the first quarter of the 20th Century, canned dog food made its entry into this market.
22 dogs taken in by Animal Humane Society from shuttered breeder
The Animal Humane Society has taken in 22 dogs from a rural Minnesota breeder. The breeder has since had their license revoked by the Board of Animal Health, as a report was filed stating there were too many dogs at the premises. According to the AHS, the breeds include St....
Phys.org
Pets study: Feeding your furred friends dry food reduces their environmental impact
Cat and dog owners could significantly reduce the environmental impact of their pets' diets by feeding them dry food (consisting of kibble or biscuits) rather than wet food with higher water content, suggests a study of Brazilian pets published in Scientific Reports. The findings highlight how pet owners can feed their animals more sustainably while still providing them with sufficient nutrients and calories.
pawesome.net
Video of Chihuahua German Shepherd Mix Is Just Too Cute
There’s always something iconic about a great mix. Whether we’re talking about swirled ice cream or designer dog breeds, sometimes magic can happen when the right combination occurs. At the beginning of this sweet video, a question is asked. “Have you ever seen a Chihuahua X German Shepherd?”...
Best dry cat food 2022: healthy and delicious kibble for your feline friend
Our roundup for the best dry cat food will help you find a healthy kibble that’s as tasty as it is nutritious for your kitty
These 5 Dog Christmas Stockings Will Have Your Furry Friends Wagging Their Tails With Joy
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Dog owners and dog grandparents: Is your family’s stocking lineup really ready for Santa...
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Gracie Mae
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Gracie Mae. Gracie Mae is a mature ladybug, somewhere between 6 to 9-years-old but so full of life and love. She is the biggest cuddle bug and has the craziest happy dance. She is heart-worm negative, spayed, fully...
psychologytoday.com
Why Some Dogs Bite Other Dogs
Without considering a dog's breed, factors such as a dog's size, age, and sex are associated with the likelihood that it will bite other dogs. The sex of a dog predicts the seriousness of the dog bite and which part of the victim's body is targeted. Whether a dog is...
ConsumerAffairs
Cranberry Sweets & More recalls Mint Meltaways
Cranberry Sweets & More of Coos Bay, Ore., is recalling Mint Meltaways candies. The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label. No illnesses or deaths have been reported to date. The recalled product, lot #032123, packaged in 4-oz and 8-oz. clear cellophane bags with no UPC...
Emotional Support Pets That are Not Dogs or Cats
Whereas some of the pets on this list are not as affectionate or loving as our dogs and cats, they make for great company even if they don't like to be held. If you are a dog owner you know just how much they give us in terms of emotional support, however any animal can be an emotional support animal, so it is never too late to welcome a pet into your home. Here are some small and low maintenance pets you may consider if you are not really a dog or cat person.
This Super-Plush Pet Bed With Over 52,000 Five-Star Reviews Is the Ultimate Snuggle Spot for Dogs & Cats
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Most pet parents would do anything to make sure their fur baby is as comfortable as possible (*cough cough* including letting them sleep with you in bed *cough cough*). But this faux fur calming bed is so cuddly and cozy, your pet may decide that their bed is actually way comfier than yours — and best of all, you can get it on sale right now.
Pet owner has 13 golden retrievers: 'Happiness is an understatement'
A North Texas man has 13 golden retrievers after two of his dogs had a new litter of puppies. He said the maintenance is hard but the happiness it brings him is unmatched.
Blue Buffalo has partnered with Dr. Evan Antin to help pet parents understand dietary triggers in dogs
When it comes to quality dog food brands, Blue Buffalo is definitely at the top of our list. And their latest partnership is one we are excited for. Not only are they partnering with an expert who has been named as People’s Sexiest Vet more than once, but the partnership is all about helping pet parents understand dietary triggers with our dogs.
Delish
What's The Best Way To Store Lettuce And Other Greens?
There are plenty of components that go into making a good salad. Sure, we always want a balanced dressing, some hearty proteins, and crunchy toppings. But let's be real: the most important element is the lettuce. Crispy romaine is the foundation of a well-constructed Caesar salad. Bibb lettuce needs to...
dailypaws.com
After Being Rescued From a Filthy Puppy Mill, Lolly the Poodle Mix Is Helping Dogs Recover From Fear, Trauma
Without help from canine health and behavior experts, Lolly the poodle mix would've never been able to find a forever home after she was rescued from deplorable conditions in an Iowa breeding facility. Lolly was one of the 500 dogs the ASPCA and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa saved...
Best kitten food 2022 to fuel and satisfy your cat as it grows
Our guide to the best kitten food is vet-approved and ticks all the boxes from healthy kibble options to nutritious and delicious wet cat food
petguide.com
Best Bark Collars for Small Dogs
All dogs bark, but small dogs usually tend to bark more – they need to, if they want to be noticed. However, excessive barking is annoying and can get you in trouble with the neighbors. If your dog’s shrill barks threaten to drive you insane, it might be a good time to consider bark collars for small dogs.
Red paws on dogs: Vet's guide to causes and treatment
What causes red paws on dogs, and how can you treat your canine companion at home?
Comments / 0