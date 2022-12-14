Read full article on original website
FOX 11 and 41
Pasco Fire and Police Departments ball out for charity
PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
Need thoughtful, local gifts? Check out our Tri-Cities holiday shopping guide
From recently opened stores to longtime favorites, your gift is sure to be a hit.
FOX 11 and 41
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023
TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center’s closure. In a...
FOX 11 and 41
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities
PASCO, Wash. – The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try to get your mail out to you this holiday season. Coleen LaFreniere is a mother who relies on the Postal Service to deliver medications for her daughter. “My daughter requires heart medication previous to her surgeries, and one of them didn’t come in time. It was right before her open heart surgery,” said LaFreniere. Dennis Allen is a retired former U-S-P-S worker and one of his many jobs was staffing levels. “You’ve got to cover six days a week. You’ve got to cover each route so if you have ten routes that take more than ten people of course. You’ve got six days a week and carriers normally work five days a week.” said Allen. A U-S-P-S spokesperson released a statement on why the mail is late saying ” Due to continued staffing issues, there may be days when a customer may not receive their mail, but we are rotating employees and assignments so they will get their mail the following day, with the Postmaster carrying routes. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to restore regular, consistent service. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.” LaFreniere wants everyone to keep an open mind and practice patience. “Yes, we’re frustrated, but imagine how they must feel, carrying that burden to get you your packages, to make sure you’re not missing your medications. It’s a lot to ask of an overworked, understaffed institution.” LaFreniere said. Viewers have been saying that the West Richland Post Office has put up a tent outside to store the overwhelming amount of packages. The spokesperson from U-S-P-S confirmed there is a tent there holding holiday parcels. You may be frustrated but so are the mail carriers. “Believe it or not, there are more postal employees, frustrated about the entire situation than employees that aren’t frustrated,” said Allen. LaFreniere said to remember one thing. “I guess you would have to know what it’s like to walk in a postal carrier’s shoes to realize what they’re up against, so do your best to be kind,” said LaFreniere. The U-S-P-S is ramping up its recruitment efforts and is hosting three virtual job fairs all across Washington.
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Health is making another cut to its services in the Lower Yakima Valley due to ongoing financial struggles; this time, it’s the closure of the family maternity center at its Toppenish hospital. “We have employed Herculean efforts to keep our OB, our labor and delivery service through our OB unit, open and have not been successful,”...
KUOW
A 3.5-million-pound problem: More than a million chickens near Pasco have bird flu
More than a million chickens at a farm in Franklin County, Washington, are set to be destroyed because of bird flu. Officials are deliberating how to transport, bury, compost, or incinerate the birds. Hoar frost collects like armored spikes on the trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the...
FOX 11 and 41
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
nwpb.org
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
nbcrightnow.com
VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
opb.org
More than a million chickens in Franklin County, Washington, have bird flu
Hoar frost collects like icy-armored spikes against the steady trunks of rural poplars. The stout trees define the edges of vast snowy crop fields in Franklin County, in southeast Washington, from the white blur of flat land everywhere else. But this bleak scene is made grimmer when approaching Oakdell Farms...
1st avian flu outbreak in a WA commercial flock reported near Tri-Cities
Thousands of chickens being killed near Pasco to control the spread.
610KONA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima
Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
