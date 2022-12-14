PASCO, Wash. – The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try to get your mail out to you this holiday season. Coleen LaFreniere is a mother who relies on the Postal Service to deliver medications for her daughter. “My daughter requires heart medication previous to her surgeries, and one of them didn’t come in time. It was right before her open heart surgery,” said LaFreniere. Dennis Allen is a retired former U-S-P-S worker and one of his many jobs was staffing levels. “You’ve got to cover six days a week. You’ve got to cover each route so if you have ten routes that take more than ten people of course. You’ve got six days a week and carriers normally work five days a week.” said Allen. A U-S-P-S spokesperson released a statement on why the mail is late saying ” Due to continued staffing issues, there may be days when a customer may not receive their mail, but we are rotating employees and assignments so they will get their mail the following day, with the Postmaster carrying routes. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to restore regular, consistent service. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.” LaFreniere wants everyone to keep an open mind and practice patience. “Yes, we’re frustrated, but imagine how they must feel, carrying that burden to get you your packages, to make sure you’re not missing your medications. It’s a lot to ask of an overworked, understaffed institution.” LaFreniere said. Viewers have been saying that the West Richland Post Office has put up a tent outside to store the overwhelming amount of packages. The spokesperson from U-S-P-S confirmed there is a tent there holding holiday parcels. You may be frustrated but so are the mail carriers. “Believe it or not, there are more postal employees, frustrated about the entire situation than employees that aren’t frustrated,” said Allen. LaFreniere said to remember one thing. “I guess you would have to know what it’s like to walk in a postal carrier’s shoes to realize what they’re up against, so do your best to be kind,” said LaFreniere. The U-S-P-S is ramping up its recruitment efforts and is hosting three virtual job fairs all across Washington.

