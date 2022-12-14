ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Pasco Fire and Police Departments ball out for charity

PASCO, Wash. – The Pasco Police Department and the Pasco Fire Department faced off in a free-to-attend basketball game at Stevens Middle School on Saturday, December 17. The Pasco Heroes Charity Game served as a donation drop-off for the Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties, according to PPD.
PASCO, WA
Toppenish Family Maternity Center to close doors in 2023

TOPPENISH, Wash. – The Astria Toppenish Hospital will be closing the Family Maternal Center due to financial strains. The center will officially close their doors for the final time on January 14 at midnight. Astria Health attributes labor shortages and rising costs to the center’s closure. In a...
TOPPENISH, WA
Staffing shortages causing mail delays around the Tri-Cities

PASCO, Wash. – The Post Office in Pasco has been delivering parcels by the thousands every day. They have also been dealing with a shortage of mail carriers which is a factor in why your mail has been delayed. The workers that are working are pulling long hours to try to get your mail out to you this holiday season. Coleen LaFreniere is a mother who relies on the Postal Service to deliver medications for her daughter. “My daughter requires heart medication previous to her surgeries, and one of them didn’t come in time. It was right before her open heart surgery,” said LaFreniere. Dennis Allen is a retired former U-S-P-S worker and one of his many jobs was staffing levels. “You’ve got to cover six days a week. You’ve got to cover each route so if you have ten routes that take more than ten people of course. You’ve got six days a week and carriers normally work five days a week.” said Allen. A U-S-P-S spokesperson released a statement on why the mail is late saying ” Due to continued staffing issues, there may be days when a customer may not receive their mail, but we are rotating employees and assignments so they will get their mail the following day, with the Postmaster carrying routes. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused and are working to restore regular, consistent service. We appreciate the patience of our customers and the efforts of employees as conditions change on a day-to-day basis.” LaFreniere wants everyone to keep an open mind and practice patience. “Yes, we’re frustrated, but imagine how they must feel, carrying that burden to get you your packages, to make sure you’re not missing your medications. It’s a lot to ask of an overworked, understaffed institution.” LaFreniere said. Viewers have been saying that the West Richland Post Office has put up a tent outside to store the overwhelming amount of packages. The spokesperson from U-S-P-S confirmed there is a tent there holding holiday parcels. You may be frustrated but so are the mail carriers. “Believe it or not, there are more postal employees, frustrated about the entire situation than employees that aren’t frustrated,” said Allen. LaFreniere said to remember one thing. “I guess you would have to know what it’s like to walk in a postal carrier’s shoes to realize what they’re up against, so do your best to be kind,” said LaFreniere. The U-S-P-S is ramping up its recruitment efforts and is hosting three virtual job fairs all across Washington.
PASCO, WA
Local Mother Turns Common Dilemma Into Online Enterprise

Umatilla’s Ashley Wheeler turned a common dilemma facing many growing families into a business – and got a little help recently with an electronic billboard display on Times Square in New York. Wheeler and her husband, Jeff, have a large, blended family – eight kids, in fact, now...
UMATILLA, OR
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
KENNEWICK, WA
Astria Toppenish Hospital will stop delivering babies after Jan. 14

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Astria Health is making another cut to its services in the Lower Yakima Valley due to ongoing financial struggles; this time, it’s the closure of the family maternity center at its Toppenish hospital. “We have employed Herculean efforts to keep our OB, our labor and delivery service through our OB unit, open and have not been successful,”...
TOPPENISH, WA
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store

It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
RICHLAND, WA
Wishing Tree for Pups in Need this Christmas

Head over the Lucky Puppy Grooming Facebook page and browse their latest posts to see all the fuzzy faces and the fun Christmas quotes. While you are there, check out the Christmas tree they have on display to help fill Christmas wish lists from puppies, who are waiting to be adopted from the Pit Bull Pen.
KENNEWICK, WA
A special investigation into how the Special Investigation Unit works

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Special Investigation Unit, commonly known as SIU looks into officer-involved incidents that happen in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties. These incidents are investigated when bodily harm or death happens at the scenes. Commander Lee Cantu of the Benton County Sheriff’s office is a member...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
KENNEWICK, WA
Felony Suspect Nabbed in Kennewick, Also Wanted in Yakima

Kennewick Police did not divulge what led to his apprehension, but a wanted suspect is now behind bars. Yakima hit-and-run and auto theft suspect captured. Thursday, Kennewick Police released information about James Jonathan Curran, 36, who was being sought by Yakima authorities related to a felony hit-and-run case. He was also being investigated in Kennewick in connection with some auto theft.
KENNEWICK, WA

