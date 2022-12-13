I love anything pumpkin, so I had to try this recipe, and I'm so glad I did! I'm not usually a martini drinker, but this martini is the exception. The flavors of vanilla and white chocolate with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg are divine and then add on the ginger cookie rimmed glass! Stop it ... it almost makes this drink a dessert, it's sweet and absolutely sinful. It tastes like a boozy pumpkin pie, it's almost naughty. Honestly... what’s not to like? Because of its sweetness and richness, this drink would be paired well with some smoky grilled meats. Anyone out there smoking a turkey this year? We smoke a turkey every year, you can guess what I'll be drinking out by the smoker.

24 DAYS AGO