Aldi Dropped 2 Winter Ice Cream Flavors: Peppermint And Hot Cocoa
You might think of ice cream as a summer treat — after all, it's the best way to cool off on a hot sunny day. But it turns out that plenty of people enjoy ice cream year-round. In fact, a YouGov survey of 1,000 U.S. citizens conducted in July found that 74% of them will indulge in this frozen dessert any month of the year. So it should come as no surprise that many brands have come out with new varieties all year, even in winter. Think seasonal holiday ice cream flavors galore. There's the Blue Bell Christmas Cookies Ice Cream (which features bits of chocolate chip, snickerdoodle, and sugar cookies) or the limited-edition Häagen-Dazs peppermint bark ice cream bars.
8 cookie recipes to make the holiday season sweet
Try these holiday cookie recipes from classics like cut-out Christmas shapes to creative and keto-friendly sweet treats.
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Christmas Fudge
I don't know about you, but the holidays are such a hectic time! I feel like I'm constantly running from this place to that place. Which is why I love this Fudge recipe, it's so quick and easy, made with 3 simple ingredients. In a pinch you can whip up a batch to bring over to a friends or to a work get together. This fudge is rich and creamy and only requires the microwave. Added bonus, no candy thermometer needed! When it comes to traditional holiday desserts, fudge is probably one of the most popular treats!
Holiday Recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Home for the Holidays Series: This year, local reporters and editors are using Thanksgiving week to share our favorite holiday traditions and recipes with you, our readers. Melt margarine in a 9 x 1 1/2-inch round baking pan in oven. Stir in sugar and 1 tablespoon water. Arrange pineapple and...
gordonramsayclub.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
KATU.com
Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies
Santa isn't the only one who loves milk and cookies! Food blogger, Renee Fuentes, joined us with a recipe for Mexican Hot Cocoa and Chocolate Mexican Wedding Cookies. For more great recipes from Renee, check out her website, Thai Caliente. https://thaicaliente.com/dairy-free-mexican-hot-cocoa/. Dairy Free Version. 1 cup Unsweetened Oat Milk or...
Jack Frost Christmas Cocktail
I love this drink for it's festive and beautiful color. The fact that it tastes like a pina colada and has me dreaming of warmer weather in the winter doesn't hurt! This drink calls for blue curacao and yummy shredded coconut and it's frozen, which helps to give your drink a wintery wonderland appearance. This drink is quick and easy to make, and perfect for the holidays!
Simple Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread, A Christmas Morning Tradition
Cinnamon Roll Monkey BreadPhoto byljnockett/Instagram. This easy Cinnamon Roll Monkey Bread Bake is so simple to put together. It only takes 30 minutes which makes it perfect for your Christmas morning breakfast or brunch and can also be a delicious sweet treat any time of the day!
Christmas cookies traditions, and yummy gifts to give
Happy Thursday, everyone, and welcome back! This time of year has me thinking about Christmas cookies. I grew up making sugar cookies, which were cut with special Christmas cookie cutters that had imprints of Santa Claus, Rudolph, stockings and ornaments. We decorated them with red and green sprinkles and colored nonpareils, and all these years later, I can still remember how they tasted. ...
Holiday peppermint cheesecake brownie recipe
Recipe for cheesecake brownies topped with crushed peppermint candies.
Fox 59
Kylee’s Kitchen: Poached pear chocolate tart
December is National Pear Month, and we’re celebrating the monthlong food holiday in Kylee’s Kitchen. Pears are an often underutilized fall and winter fruit, and poaching them is a simple way to make them tender and flavorful. Poached pear chocolate tart. Yield: One 9-inch tart. Ingredients for sweet...
TODAY.com
52 best Christmas cake ideas for the sweetest holiday
Don't let classic Christmas cookies steal all the thunder at the holiday table this year. A festive cake is the perfect way to wow guests and impress family members this season. One of the best things about cakes is that they're incredibly versatile and thereby fulfill a host of celebratory events from birthdays to Christmas.
butterwithasideofbread.com
CHERRY ALMOND SHORTBREAD COOKIES
Cherry Almond Shortbread Cookies are made with coconut, maraschino cherries & almonds! This recipe for almond shortbread cookies is buttery tender & simply made by slicing and baking. These soft and delicate cherry shortbread cookies will quickly make their way into your heart and become your next go-to recipe. The...
Thanksgiving Pumpkin Pie Martini
I love anything pumpkin, so I had to try this recipe, and I'm so glad I did! I'm not usually a martini drinker, but this martini is the exception. The flavors of vanilla and white chocolate with pumpkin, cinnamon and nutmeg are divine and then add on the ginger cookie rimmed glass! Stop it ... it almost makes this drink a dessert, it's sweet and absolutely sinful. It tastes like a boozy pumpkin pie, it's almost naughty. Honestly... what’s not to like? Because of its sweetness and richness, this drink would be paired well with some smoky grilled meats. Anyone out there smoking a turkey this year? We smoke a turkey every year, you can guess what I'll be drinking out by the smoker.
TODAY.com
40 easy Christmas treats for seasonal snacking
Looking for some easy, festive treats for the holiday? These Christmas snacks, sweets and munchies are perfect for any sized-gathering throughout the season. If you're hosting a Christmas party with friends and family, opt for some fun treats to platter up for dessert or to keep around for whole evening. Homemade candies, truffles, pralines and peppermint bark are always a hit for the holiday. Plus, thrown them into a tin for a cookie swap, and you've got yourself an original collection of Christmas cookies and sweets. Spending the night catching up on your favorite Christmas movies? Indulge in some irresistible Mexican eats like Jenna Bush Hager on Christmas Eve, masala-dusted popcorn, Anthony Contrino's twist on pizza or even some homemade chips and dip. Because who doesn't love a "Gilmore Girls"-style movie-snack fest during the winter season.
butterwithasideofbread.com
OLD FASHIONED POTATO CANDY
Old Fashioned Potato Candy recipe made with mashed potatoes tastes like a Mounds bar! Only 5 ingredients to make this delicious chocolate covered potato candy. I love baking and making treats around the holidays, and just recently tried this recipe for potato candy. And yes, I was a little wary about coating mashed potatoes with chocolate. I promise that if you add enough powdered sugar to mashed potatoes, you can’t even tell they are potatoes! These little treats are so simple to make and this is a great way to use up leftover mashed potatoes.
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Olive Oil Cake
This chocolate olive oil cake is super moist, rich, and very chocolatey. A quick and easy dessert that you can prepare in only 30 minutes. A perfect dessert for the whole family with just a few simple ingredients. Try it:. Ingredients:. For the cake:. 1 ¾ cups sugar. 3...
The Best Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes
Whether you have a gluten intolerance or just want to mix up your dessert repertoire to make sure it is inclusive for all your guests, this collection of irresistible gluten-free cookies is sure to please. From classic sugar cookies to a crinkle cookie made with gluten-free pretzels, there's something here for everyone. Get ready to bake a batch of goodness!Gluten-Free Cacao Nib MeringuesMade with chocolate, cacao, and cocoa, these intensely flavored meringues have a delicate, crispy exterior with a soft, chewy, marshmallow-like interior. Plus, with only 5 ingredients and less than half an hour of active preparation, they come together...
