KFVS12
4 Florida men arrested in Kentucky for counterfeit money
MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four men from Florida were recently caught attempting to pass counterfeit bills in Murray, Ky. On December 15 at approximately 12:20 p.m. the Murray Police Department received a complaint from a local business of the counterfeit cash. The caller gave a description of the individuals, as well as a description of the vehicle they were driving.
Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen. According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.
Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed on Friday morning, December 16 due to high winds. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it halted service at 9:45 a.m. They said the ferry reported winds out of the west were 10 miles per hour with gusts to...
IDPH reports 23,334 new COVID-19 cases, 82 deaths over past week
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported Friday that there were 23,334 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases since Dec. 9. The state also reported another 82 deaths during that time. 35,632 Illinoisans have died from COVID-related illness since the pandemic started. IDPH and the CDC also...
