What words can be written that haven't already been felt, spoken or wept? The answer is none. But alas, I have to try. Coach Leach wouldn't want it any other way. A few weeks ago, which now feels like years, I wrote a lead for a story: "You never forget your first time." I was referencing Leach's first win in the Egg Bowl, the win which would wind up being his last.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO