US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
New York Attorney General Asks Federal Judge in Florida to Dismiss Donald Trump’s Attempt to ‘End-Run’ New York Fraud Suit
New York Attorney General Letitia James asked a federal judge in Florida to reject former President Donald Trump’s second attempt to “end-run” her fraud lawsuit against him in Manhattan. “This action is Mr. Trump’s second improper attempt to collaterally attack and end-run around rulings that have been...
Russia releases video of nuclear-capable ICBM being loaded into silo, following reports that US is preparing to send Patriot missiles to Ukraine
Russia said its video showed a "Yars"intercontinental ballistic missile being loaded into a silo launcher.
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
(Reuters) -Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court...
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding Washington Supreme Court’S Decision To Extend The Temporary Restraining Order Against Its Previously Announced Special Dividend Payment
* ALBERTSONS COMPANIES ISSUES STATEMENT REGARDING WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT’S DECISION TO EXTEND THE TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SPECIAL DIVIDEND PAYMENT. * HAS FILED A MOTION TO EXPEDITE WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT'S REVIEW. * ALBERTSONS COMPANIES - STATE OF WASHINGTON SUPREME COURT HAS CONTINUED TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST...
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
Pope in 2013 signed resignation letter in case of bad health
ROME (Reuters) - Pope Francis revealed in a new interview published on Sunday that after he was elected in 2013 he signed a letter of resignation to be used if someday severe and permanent health problems made it impossible to carry out his duties. Francis, who turned 86 on Saturday...
Migrants gather in Mexico as end nears for US asylum limits
REYNOSA, Mexico (AP) — Thousands of migrants packed shelters on Mexico's border with the United States Friday as an end neared to Trump-era asylum restrictions, with fresh numbers showing that illegal border crossings fell sharply last month. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants 143,903 times along the Mexican border in...
Hopes of sailing free of war and poverty dashed for Gazans as bodies return in coffins
GAZA (Reuters) - Months ago, Talal Al-Shaer bid his two sons safe travels as they set off from the Gaza Strip on a tortuous route that they prayed would bring them new lives in Europe, free of poverty and war. But the boat taking them across the Mediterranean Sea from...
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
UPDATE 1-Mesa says it will halt American Airlines flights, finalizing deal with United
WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Mesa Airlines said late Saturday it is finalizing an agreement to operate regional flights for United Airlines after an announcement it will wind down flights for American Airlines early next year. In a memo sent to employees and provided to Reuters by the company, Mesa...
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases -Bloomberg News
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported. CMRG was set up this year to...
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Azerbaijan sees gas exports to Europe edging up in 2023 - Interfax
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Azerbaijan plans to slightly increase its natural gas exports to Europe next year, the country's president was quoted as saying on Saturday, as Brussels seeks to replace falling energy supplies from Russia. President Ilham Aliyev said his country's gas exports to Europe were set to rise to...
Ghana extends domestic debt exchange registration deadline
ACCRA (Reuters) - Ghana has extended the registration deadline for its domestic debt exchange programme to Dec. 30, with an expected settlement date of Jan. 6, the finance ministry said in a statement overnight on Friday. The ministry had previously set a deadline of Dec. 19 for domestic bondholders to...
Pelosi backs adding TikTok government device ban to funding bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi supports adding legislation passed by the Senate this week, which would bar federal government employees from using Chinese-owned TikTok on government-owned devices, to a government funding bill. A spokesman for Pelosi said she supports including the TikTok provision in legislation to fund the...
UK Amazon workers at Coventry warehouse vote for strike action - union
LONDON (Reuters) - Hundreds of Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry, central England, have voted to walk out in the new year in a dispute over pay, the union representating the staff said on Friday. “Amazon workers in Coventry have made history - they will be the first ever...
Man, aged 19, charged in UK after Channel migrant boat tragedy
LONDON (Reuters) - A 19-year-old man has been charged with abetting illegal immigration after four migrants died trying to cross the Channel into Britain when the inflatable boat they were using started to sink. One of those who died in Wednesday's tragedy was a teenager, regional authorities said. Thirty-nine migrants,...
AP News Digest 2:00 p.m.
Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org. ————————— —————————- SOC-WCUP-FINAL — Lionel Messi...
