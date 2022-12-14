Read full article on original website
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS)
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
Twitter Lays Off Engineers In Infrastructure Org, Days After Leaders Were Fired- The Information
* TWITTER LAYS OFF ENGINEERS IN INFRASTRUCTURE ORG, DAYS AFTER LEADERS WERE FIRED- THE INFORMATION
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
