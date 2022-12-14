Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
kalkinemedia.com
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
EU considers lower gas price cap in hunt for Monday deal
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union countries are considering a proposal to cap gas prices at lower levels than suggested to date, before the bloc's energy ministers meet on Monday to attempt to approve the measure, according to a document seen by Reuters. Despite months of negotiation and two emergency ministerial...
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German...
kalkinemedia.com
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species. The presidency of the Montreal summit is held by China, which is...
kalkinemedia.com
How these five ASX coal stocks have performed so far this year
White Energy has completed the strategic acquisition of the Tindal and Maranoa projects. New Age Exploration has received a robust economic review of the Lochinvar metallurgical coal project. Tiger Realms to increase production and sales guidance on the backdrop of the first nine-month performance. Bathurst Resources on track to achieve...
kalkinemedia.com
China's new state-run agency to start iron ore purchases -Bloomberg News
BEIJING (Reuters) - China Mineral Resources Group (CMRG), a new state-owned agency, is set to be the world's biggest iron ore buyer as soon as next year, when it will start buying for about 20 of the largest Chinese steelmakers, Bloomberg News reported. CMRG was set up this year to...
kalkinemedia.com
Sam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
(Reuters) -Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in court in the Bahamas on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the United States, where he faces fraud charges, a person familiar with the matter said on Saturday. The cryptocurrency mogul was indicted in federal court...
Comments / 0