Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
BRIEF-Newtopia Announces Closing Of Previously Announced $1.35 Million Offering Of Subordinated Non-Convertible Secured Debentures
* NEWTOPIA ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $1.35 MILLION OFFERING OF SUBORDINATED NON-CONVERTIBLE SECURED DEBENTURES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
G Steel Says Notification Of Progress Action on Default Of Foreign Trade Creditor
* NOTIFICATION OF THE PROGRESS ACTION IN RELATION TO THE DEFAULT OF FOREIGN TRADE CREDITOR. * ON 29 NOV CO REPAID ALL DEFAULT AMOUNTS INCLUDING OUTSTANDING INTEREST AND FEES OF $23.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
kalkinemedia.com
Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is...
kalkinemedia.com
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters'...
kalkinemedia.com
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
kalkinemedia.com
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom) Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being...
kalkinemedia.com
Factset Research Systems Inc expected to post earnings of $3.61 a share - Earnings Preview
* Factset Research Systems Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Norwalk Connecticut-based company is expected to report a 20.1% increase in revenue to $510.172 million from $424.73 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 11 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Factset Research Systems Inc is for earnings of $3.61 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 4 "strong buy" or "buy," 9 "hold" and 4 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Factset Research Systems Inc is $460, above its last closing price of $431.06. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 3.24 3.20 3.13 Missed -2.3 May. 31 2022 3.23 3.23 3.76 Beat 16.4 Feb. 28 2022 2.98 2.98 3.27 Beat 9.9 Nov. 30 2021 3.00 3.00 3.25 Beat 8.5 Aug. 2.73 2.72 2.63 Missed -3.5 31 2021 May. 31 2021 2.76 2.75 2.72 Missed -0.9 Feb. 28 2021 2.74 2.74 2.72 Missed -0.6 Nov. 30 2020 2.75 2.75 2.88 Beat 4.8 This summary was machine generated December 16 at 13:41 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Outlook Therapeutics Inc <OTLK.O>: A loss of 7 cents per share anticipated for third quarter
16 December 2022 01:35 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show an increase in its third quarter earnings to -7 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from four analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -8 cents to a loss of -6 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Strong Buy", four "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate is unchanged from -7 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -6 cents to a low of -8 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the four analysts providing estimates is $7.2. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expecting to report no change from the $0 revenue reported in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -7 cents per share implies a gain of 22.22 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -9 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.07 -0.08 Missed Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.09 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.08 Missed Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 16 at 01:35 p.m..
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending
(Adds new bookings, forecast) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses. Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key...
kalkinemedia.com
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
How are Coles’ (ASX:COL) shares faring on the ASX today?
Shares of Coles were on the rise on ASX today (16 December), up 0.412% at 1:05 PM AEDT. ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector lost 27 points around the same time. Shares of Australian retail and supermarket chain Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) were spotted heading north despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. The share price of Coles increased by 0.412%, trading at AU$17.060 apiece on the ASX as of 1:05 PM AEDT, 16 December.
kalkinemedia.com
CANADA RESEARCH ROUNDUP-Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy, Northland Power
Dec 15 (Reuters) - Securities analysts revised their ratings and price targets on several Canadian companies, including Boralex, Innergex Renewable Energy and Northland Power, on Thursday. HIGHLIGHTS * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Innergex Renewable Energy : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 Following is a summary of research actions on Canadian companies reported by Reuters on Thursday. Stock entries are in alphabetical order. * Altius Minerals : National Bank of Canada initiates with outperform rating; C$26.5 PT * Ascot Resources Ltd : Stifel GMP cuts target price to C$1 from C$1.60 * ATS Automation Tooling Systems : Raymond James starts with outperform rating; C$53 PT * BCE Inc : Morgan Stanley raises target price to C$68 from C$67 * Birchcliff Energy Ltd : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$14.75 PT * Boralex Inc : CIBC cuts target price to C$44 from C$45 * Crew Energy Inc : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$9 target price * Innergex Renewable Energy Inc : Scotiabank raises target price to C$19.25 from C$18 * Keyera Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$36 from C$35 * Northland Power Inc : Atb Capital Markets raises target price to C$52 from C$51 * Northland Power Inc : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$52 from C$49 * Peyto Exploration & Development : Canaccord Genuity resumes with hold rating; C$16.75 PT * Tamarack Valley Energy : Canaccord Genuity resumes with buy rating and C$6 PT * Transalta Corp : Credit Suisse raises target price to C$17.50 from C$17 * Transalta Renewables Inc : National Bank of Canada cuts PT to C$15.5 from C$16.5 (Compiled by Bengaluru Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 2-Mike Ashley's Frasers buys JD Sports' premium fashion brands for $58 mln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers Group said on Friday it has bought shares in premium fashion brands of JD Sports for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.7 million), as the Mike Ashley-owned company continues its drive into a more premium market. Frasers, formerly called Sports Direct, also acquired and...
kalkinemedia.com
Turkey extends FX-protected lira deposit scheme for a year
ISTANBUL, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Turkey extended by a year a scheme that had it adopted in the throes of a 2021 currency crisis which protects lira deposits from depreciation versus hard currencies. A presidential decree published in Saturday's official gazette amended the deadline for opening new so-called KKM accounts...
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
kalkinemedia.com
Global equity funds draw first weekly inflow after five weeks
(Reuters) - Global equity funds attracted their first inflow in six weeks in the week ended Dec. 14, with investors optimistic that easing inflation levels would prompt central banks to scale back the pace of interest rate hikes. Still, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark rate by half a percentage...
Comments / 0