Kinetiko Energy Secures Further A$3 Million From South Africa Strategic Investor
* SECURES FURTHER A$3 MILLION FROM SOUTH AFRICA STRATEGIC INVESTOR. * FUNDS WILL BE USED FOR ACCELERATED EXPLORATION AND GAS RESOURCES GROWTH. * OPTION EXERCISED FOR FURTHER FUNDING AT A$0.09 PER SHARE TO RAISE A$2.95 MILLION (BEFORE COSTS)
Olympus Corp - To Terminate Sponsored ADR Programme Effective Jan. 31, 2023
* OLYMPUS CORP - NOTICE REGARDING TERMINATION OF SPONSORED AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT PROGRAMME. * OLYMPUS CORP - TO TERMINATE SPONSORED ADR PROGRAMME EFFECTIVE JAN. 31, 2023
Lawson Inc - To Withdraw Subsidiary Seijo Ishii Co's Listing On Tokyo Stock Exchange
* LAWSON INC - TO WITHDRAW SUBSIDIARY SEIJO ISHII CO'S LISTING ON TOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE
Okamoto Industries Inc - To Buy Back Up To 2.22% Of Shares Worth 2 Billion Yen
* OKAMOTO INDUSTRIES INC - TO BUY BACK UP TO 2.2% OF SHARES WORTH 2 BILLION YEN
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
First Quantum Minerals Responds To Latest Developments In Panamá
* FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS RESPONDS TO LATEST DEVELOPMENTS IN PANAMÁ. * FIRST QUANTUM MINERALS - AS GOVERNMENT HAS PUBLICLY REQUESTED, PROPOSAL WOULD PROVIDE FOR PAYMENTS OF US$375 MILLION A YEAR IN TAX AND ROYALTY REVENUES
AP Top Business News at 4:59 p.m. EST
Elon Musk claims he was doxxed. But what exactly is that? Journalist suspensions widen rift between Twitter and media. US recession a growing fear as Fed plans to keep rates high. US puts 3 dozen more Chinese companies on trade blacklist. Democrats set aside donations from ex-FTX CEO Bankman-Fried. Wall...
Avaya nears chapter 11 bankruptcy filing - WSJ
Dec 15 (Reuters) - IT firm Avaya Holdings Corp is reaching a chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to restructure its balance sheet, in a bid to turn around its business and move past accounting problems, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.
UPDATE 3-Accenture flags pressure on consulting business as clients turn cautious
(Re-writes throughout; adds CEO and analyst comments) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc on Friday outlined weakness in its consulting business and forecast lower-than-expected quarterly sales overall, signaling pressure as companies postpone business improvement projects amid economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT and transformation projects is...
Nike Inc expected to post earnings of 65cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nike Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20. * The Beaverton Oregon-based company is expected to report a 10.7% increase in revenue to $12.57 billion from $11.36 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 26 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nike Inc is for earnings of 65 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 25 "strong buy" or "buy," 11 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 0.9% in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nike Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $108.51. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Aug. 31 2022 0.92 0.92 0.93 Beat 1 May. 31 2022 0.81 0.81 0.90 Beat 11.8 Feb. 28 2022 0.72 0.71 0.87 Beat 22.2 Nov. 30 2021 0.64 0.63 0.83 Beat 31.9 Aug. 1.12 1.11 1.16 Beat 4.1 31 2021 May. 31 2021 0.52 0.51 0.93 Beat 82.7 Feb. 28 2021 0.77 0.76 0.90 Beat 18.1 Nov. 30 2020 0.63 0.62 0.78 Beat 25.1
UPDATE 1-Accenture beats quarterly revenue estimates amid higher IT spending
(Adds new bookings, forecast) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc surpassed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Friday, a sign that IT spending is holding strong even as economic headwinds pressure businesses. Companies are prioritizing spending on IT infrastructure as well as management and transformation projects which have become key...
Outlook Therapeutics Inc expected to post a loss of 7 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Outlook Therapeutics Inc is expected to show no change in quarterly revenue when it reports results on December 20 (estimated). * * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is for a loss of 7 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Outlook Therapeutics Inc is $7, above its last closing price of $0.90. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.08 -0.07 -0.08 Missed -6.7 Mar. 31 2022 -0.06 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -42.1 Dec. 31 2021 -0.06 -0.06 -0.08 Missed -33.3 Sep. 30 2021 -0.06 -0.09 Missed -50 Jun. -0.07 -0.07 -0.07 Met 4.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.07 -0.08 -0.09 Missed -12.5 Dec. 31 2020 -0.08 -0.08 -0.12 Missed -50 Sep. 30 2020 -0.09 -0.08 -0.13 Missed -62.5
UPDATE 2-Accenture second-quarter forecast disappoints as IT spending weakens
(Adds EPS comparison, share price; re-writes throughout) Dec 16 - Accenture Plc beat quarterly estimates for revenue and earnings on Friday but forecast second-quarter sales slightly lower than expectations, signaling pressure as companies curtail IT spending due to macro economic uncertainty. After a boom during the pandemic, spending on IT...
UPDATE 2-Mike Ashley's Frasers buys JD Sports' premium fashion brands for $58 mln
Dec 16 (Reuters) - British retailer Frasers Group said on Friday it has bought shares in premium fashion brands of JD Sports for about 47.5 million pounds ($57.7 million), as the Mike Ashley-owned company continues its drive into a more premium market.
How are Coles’ (ASX:COL) shares faring on the ASX today?
Shares of Coles were on the rise on ASX today (16 December), up 0.412% at 1:05 PM AEDT. ASX 200 Consumer Staples sector lost 27 points around the same time. Shares of Australian retail and supermarket chain Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) were spotted heading north despite there being no price-sensitive update from the company. The share price of Coles increased by 0.412%, trading at AU$17.060 apiece on the ASX as of 1:05 PM AEDT, 16 December.
U.N. summit puts forward new draft of global deal to protect nature
MONTREAL (Reuters) -With U.N. negotiations on a new global deal to protect nature in their final 48 hours, China on Sunday released a proposed text that will shape any agreement on conserving the world's wild places and species.
Why Link Administration (ASX:LNK) is making news today
Link Administration has extended servicing contract for AustralianSuper by two years. Under the deal, Link Group will continue to provide superannuation administration and customer engagement services to the fund. Financial software and services firm, Link Administration Holdings Limited (ASX:LNK), on 16 December 2022, announced that its agreement with AustralianSuper has...
CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for third straight week as risk aversion grows
(Adds details throughout; updates prices) Canadian bond yields trade mixed across steeper curve. TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to a six-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as investors grew more concerned about prospects for the global economy following interest rate increases by a number of major central banks this week.
UPDATE 1-Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
(Add investor comments, Tesla shares) Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's team has reached out to investors to raise new funds for his struggling social media platform Twitter, one of the investors said. Ross Gerber, president and CEO at Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management, told Reuters that he...
Intel delaying German factory start, wants more subsidies - Volksstimme
BERLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Intel Corp has backed away from its original target of opening a chip factory in the eastern German city of Magdeburg in the first half of 2023, regional newspaper Volksstimme reported, saying the semiconductor giant wanted more public subsidies. The plant is central to German...
