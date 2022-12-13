Read full article on original website
Bombmaker in Bali nightclub attacks that killed 202 is released on parole
A bombmaker in the 2002 Bali attacks that killed 202 people was released from an Indonesian prison on parole after serving half his 20-year sentence.
Alleged drug smuggler who fled to Turkey while on trial for importing chemical to produce two million MDMA tablets is arrested and deported back to Australia
A Sydney man who fled to Turkey while on trial for his alleged role in importing a precursor that could produce more than two million MDMA tablets has been arrested and returned to Australia. Tony Haddad, 46, was deported by Turkish authorities and landed in Darwin on Friday morning, where...
Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears
A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
Pakistani journalist's killing in Kenya a pre-meditated murder -report
ISLAMABAD, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A team set up by the Pakistani government to probe the killing of a well-known Pakistani journalist in Nairobi said it found several contradictions in the version given by Kenyan authorities, and believes it was a case of pre-meditated murder.
‘Second wave of arrests’ expected after Germany foils far-right coup plot
A day after police in Germany arrested 25 people for attempting to plot a coup against the govenment, authorities said a second wave of arrests and raids could be expected in the coming weeks.On Wednesday, about 3,000 police officials carried out a series of raids across Germany and arrested 25 alleged members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement.“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia told local media. “We have identified further people where we are not sure yet what their...
Bali bomber released on parole after serving half of 20-year sentence
Indonesia has released on parole Umar Patek, a bomb maker in the deadly 2002 Bali attacks, the Ministry of Law and Human Rights said on Wednesday.
German coup plot investigators focus on secluded hunting lodge
BAD LOBENSTEIN, Germany, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German investigators in the small eastern town of Bad Lobenstein on Thursday searched a secluded 19th century hunting lodge owned by a local aristocrat who is at the centre of a coup plot that has shocked Germany and left residents bewildered.
Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as...
