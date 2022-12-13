ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Bizarre twist as it's revealed woman who fell out of a Honda Civic in the middle of a major freeway at 100km/h and is now in a coma was arguing with her brother moments before, court hears

A woman in a coma who mysteriously ejected from a car traveling at 100km/h feared for her safety during an argument with her brother who was behind the wheel, a court heard. Police arrested David Fosita, 28, after the shocking alleged incident on the Princes Freeway near Little River, Victoria, on Sunday, and later charged him with criminal damage for allegedly punching her Honda Civic's stereo.
The Independent

‘Second wave of arrests’ expected after Germany foils far-right coup plot

A day after police in Germany arrested 25 people for attempting to plot a coup against the govenment, authorities said a second wave of arrests and raids could be expected in the coming weeks.On Wednesday, about 3,000 police officials carried out a series of raids across Germany and arrested 25 alleged members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement.“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia told local media. “We have identified further people where we are not sure yet what their...
Reuters

German coup plot investigators focus on secluded hunting lodge

BAD LOBENSTEIN, Germany, Dec 8 (Reuters) - German investigators in the small eastern town of Bad Lobenstein on Thursday searched a secluded 19th century hunting lodge owned by a local aristocrat who is at the centre of a coup plot that has shocked Germany and left residents bewildered.
The Associated Press

Australia wants Indonesia to monitor released bombmaker

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government on Thursday said it was seeking assurances from Indonesia that the man convicted of making the bombs used in the 2002 Bali terrorist attacks would continue to be monitored after his release from prison. Islamic militant Hisyam bin Alizein, also known as...

