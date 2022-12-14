Read full article on original website
HCC teams fall to North Central Missouri
Trenton, MO – On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Highland Community College Men's and Women's Basketball teams traveled to Trenton, Missouri to take on North Central Missouri College. The Lady Scotties trailed at the half by nine, 31-40. They outscored the Pirates in the final period 25-22, but still fell 75-83. HCC's women shot a better percentage from the floor making 44.9% to 42.9%, but the Lady Pirates went to the free throw line 31 times and made 24. Highland only had 10 free throw attempts and made seven of those.
Mustang JV wins, varsity falls short
Last week the Doniphan West Mustangs played at Riverside on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and the boys hosted ACCHS on Friday, Dec. 9. At Riverside, both junior varsity squads brought home wins. The JV girls won 26-22 and the JV boys won 20-17. The varsity teams both lost, with the girls falling 33-36 and the boys falling 36-52.
Horton boys rout Pleasant Ridge
After postponing Friday night’s contest with Jefferson County North, the Horton Charger basketball teams were back on the court Tuesday night, as the team hosted Pleasant Ridge. The Lady Chargers were unable to overcome one bad quarter in a low-scoring affair, while the boys slowly built a lead and then slammed the door shut on the Rams with a big 4th quarter.
HCC names new football coach
Highland Community College has named Dedrick (DJ) Mayo as Head Football Coach effective immediately. Coach Mayo will be stepping into the position following the untimely passing of HCC Head Football Coach Jared Powers. Coach Mayo was previously the Defensive Coordinator under Coach Powers. Coach Mayo is familiar with Highland and the current HCC student athletes. He has played a major role in preparing for the next recruiting class.
Hennigan, Linda L. 1944-2022
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Lou Selman-Hennigan, 78, passed away Oct. 18, 2022, at her home near Fairview,. Linda started life in Hiawatha born to Francis Selman Sr. and Dorothy Jordan-Selman at home on Sept. 3, 1944, at a mere 4 pounds. To plant a tree in memory of Kan. Selman-Hennigan as...
Smith, Jason A. 1983-2022
NAMPA, Idaho Jason Andrew Smith, 39, of Nampa, and formerly of Sabetha, Kansas, died on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at his parents home in Sabetha. Jason was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, on Feb. 17, 1983, to his parents, Andy Smith and Kathy (Weber) Smith. To plant a tree...
Horton Commission updated on malfunctioning School Zone lights
At their final meeting of November, the Horton City Commission was addressed by Andrew Jones, who updated the group on the school zone lights that have not been working properly. Jones found a method that costs approximately $50 for a flasher relay, digital timer and relay for each light. Jones...
Community Happenings
Dec. 16-18 Artwork will be displayed at the Morrill Public Library for the 2nd Annual Community Art Showcase.
Santa and Candy Cane Adventures
It was a Santa and Candy Cane adventure on Saturday morning at the Fisher Community Center. The Hiawatha Parks & Recreation was once again hosting Santa and Mrs. Claus and around 70 local youth and their parents for a visit with the jolly old elf and a search for his lost candy canes.
Local churches planning special Christmas services
Several local churches are planning special services for Christmas. First Baptist Church: A Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Christmas morning service at 10 a.m. at 210 Lodge Road, Hiawatha.
