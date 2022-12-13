Read full article on original website
Black Sprinkles on Yellowstone Snow Not Poppy Seeds, National Park Explains
Snow in Yellowstone has black sprinkles, according to witnesses. The National Park's representatives clarify that these are not poppy seeds. But they certainly look the part!. On Facebook, Yellowstone National Park shared a photo that looks like someone dropped all the poppy seeds from their bagel on top of a snowy patch. Others compared the minute black flecks that were dispersed throughout the snow to pepper.
Plants that once grew wild were brought back to be planted, and seeds sold for hundreds of millions of dong/kg
This type of seed is red, with a black top, very similar to licorice seeds. This is a special moisture-loving herbaceous plant, with a lifespan of up to 100 years, rather slow growth and found at an altitude of 1,200-2,000m above sea level. This plant was discovered by scientists in...
How to Care for a Jade Plant
We get it: Not everyone has the magic touch when it comes to houseplants. If you struggle to keep yours alive but still want greenery in your space, look no further than the jade plant. Also known as the money plant, this succulent symbolizes luck and prosperity. Jade plant care is simple—even if your thumbs aren’t particularly green. For new plant parents, this no-fuss houseplant is a wonderful place to start. But these succulents aren’t just hardy; with light-green, oval-shaped leaves and wooden stems, they’re also pretty additions to any decor.
Gardening for You: Leaf mold is brown gold
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
Can I Trim Bare Trees in the Winter?
I pruned my own trees as long as I could until I realized that, even on a ladder, I couldn’t quite reach the one branch I really wanted to cut off. Following the age-old wisdom of better safe than sorry, I hired an arborist the next time my trees needed to be pruned. At his suggestion, we waited until winter to do most of it.
How to Propagate Houseplants
If you follow a lot of plant influencers online, you’ve probably seen propagation in progress. Jars containing snippets of plants can look like complex horticultural experiments, but even newbies can learn how to propagate and grow a new plant from an existing one. It’s the perfect pocketbook-friendly and practical way to expand your leafy indoor jungle and offer green gifts to guests and loved ones.
Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.
Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
Growing a Tapestry Lawn Will Transform Your Turf Into a Living Masterpiece—No Fertilizer, Aeration, or Water Needed
A tapestry lawn is just one term for this natural landscape trend: Sometimes called a matrix garden, meadow lawn, prairie lawn, or patchwork lawn, this turf technique involves removing traditional grass and replacing it with a mix of native plants and flowers of varying heights, sizes, and textures for both aesthetic and ecological benefits.
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South Carolina
The Bradford pear tree was introduced to North America in the 1960s from China, brought by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Soon it became the most popular ornamental tree, prized for its glorious blooms in spring and long-lasting colors in autumn.
Cutting Back The Trees
I love trees more than any other plants. That’s why I planted about 250 trees on my land in France. When I returned to France after being locked out so long by COVID-19, I found myself living in a forest!. The best advice I’ve received in a long time...
Begonia – Summer and Winter flowering
These Popular and Easy-to-Grow Flowers Come in Many Types. These attractive plants are invaluable as house plants, for the greenhouse, and for filling summer flower beds. Some kinds are grown for their ornamental leaves, others for their flowers; some bloom in summer, others in winter, while a few flower more or less all the year round. Begonias are found wild chiefly in South and Central America, though many are native plants of India and other tropical and subtropical countries. They belong to the family Begoniaceae. The name Begonia commemorates a Frenchman, M. Michel Begon.
Why Do Mushrooms Grow in Your Lawn and Garden?
“Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?” asks Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon.
How and When to Prune Apple Trees
When pruning an apple tree, a little effort goes a long way. By nature, apple trees are inclined to produce copious amounts of leafy growth and few fruits. Yearly pruning to thin out the canopy and make way for more fruit will flip the script and yield a generous harvest. Just 30 minutes of time is usually all that's needed to direct the growth of a dwarf apple tree for another year of good fruit production. Researchers have found that regular pruning not only results in more fruit, but it also promotes sweeter, more flavor-rich fruit as sunlight reaches into the canopy, fully ripening the fruit. Use these 8 tips for pruning apple trees and you'll get your sweetest harvest yet.
Design: Elevated Garden Delight
We met with a client two weeks before lockdown in February, 2020 with a plan to convert a rose garden into a productive vegetable patch. Then we put everything on hold. Two years later, we revamped the whole concept and created something much better. Our client shared an impressive story....
