tribpapers.com
Newly-Opened Village Pub Aiming as ‘Community Center’
– With The Village Pub, owner Keith Davis wanted to provide something he hasn’t seen enough of in Asheville – a big sports bar with a lot of local beers all under the same roof. “We have a lot of breweries, but not many places with over 60...
erwinrecord.net
Combined choirs to perform at First Baptist
The combined choirs of Ninth Street Baptist Church and First Baptist Church in Erwin will present a program of Christmas carols on Sunday, Dec. 18, at First Baptist Church. The concert will be held at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 200 Love St., Erwin. The previous Sunday featured a...
The Tomahawk
Parkdale closes doors during Christmas holiday
Parkdale Mills, Plant 16, one of the region's key employers located on SR 421 South in Mountain City, primarily produces yarn used for outerwear, innerwear, and t-shirts, routinely shuts down for nearly two weeks before Christmas and is currently scheduled to remain closed until after the New Year, according to anonymous sources.
wjhl.com
These adorable animals need a forever home for the holidays
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you would like to adopt on this video, you can contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 or you can pay the shelter a visit. Be sure to check out...
A home for the holidays: Elizabethton woman receives Holston Habitat home
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Just in time for Christmas, an Elizabethton woman is stepping into her new house. “Today’s a fabulous day,” said Laura Kelly, Executive Director of Holston Habitat. “We are here to celebrate Patti as she achieved her dream of having an affordable home.” Patti marks the 317th family served by Holston Habitat […]
Fowler appointed new Johnson City Mayor, Murphy made vice mayor
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Johnson City Commission selected a new mayor Thursday evening at its regularly scheduled meeting. Following comments from former Mayor Joe Wise and a portion of the meeting dedicated to expressing appreciation for his leadership, a motion was made and seconded to appoint Vice Mayor Dr. Todd Fowler to the […]
This Is The Coldest City In North Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in North Carolina.
WLOS.com
Plans underway to convert historic Rutherford school into affordable housing for educators
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Plans are underway to turn an old, historic school in Rutherford County into affordable housing for educators, as converging crises have school district leaders getting creative and trying something new. "I've worked in public education for almost 30 years and I would say recruitment...
Longtime CEO of State of Franklin Healthcare Associates retiring soon
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The chief executive officer of one of the region’s largest medical providers has announced his retirement. Richard Panek has been with State of Franklin Healthcare Associates for 26 years after starting with the company in March 1997. “I think it’s been a great experience,” Panek told News Channel 11. “The […]
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga, Ashe & Wilkes – Wednesday December 14, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-015-016-WVZ042-141400- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Grayson- Carroll-Mercer- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Independence, Whitetop,. Troutdale, Volney, Galax, Bluefield, and Flat Top. 547 AM EST Wed Dec 14 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
Go Blue Ridge
The Krispy Kreme on Blowing Rock Road has officially closed it's doors for good
According to a sign left out front "regretfully, this Krispy Kreme Shop has permanently closed." It then directs people to a store in Winston-Salem. "As we continue to implement our omni-channel model to better serve our guests and achieve long-term growth, we have closed our Boone, NC shop location. It is a privilege to be part of the Boone Community and we are so grateful for our fans’ loyalty."
Staffing issues close Carter County Schools Friday
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Carter County Schools officials cited staffing issues when announcing the system’s closure on Friday, Dec. 16. Very limited details were released in the announcement, but school leaders noted that they “would continue monitoring staffing and keep the community informed of any other changes.” According to Carter County’s District Calendar, winter […]
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County declares Code Purple as temperatures drop
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials in Buncombe County have declared a Code Purple for Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop to freezing. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said shelters in Asheville and the county will work with other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
Mountain Xpress
From Asheville Watchdog: Wanda Greene, back home in Buncombe, talks about her prison odyssey
Back home in Buncombe County after spending 27 months in either federal or county lockups, former County Manager Wanda Greene says the experience was life-changing, and she was also deeply touched by the kindness of her fellow inmates. In a 90-minute exclusive interview with Asheville Watchdog, Greene spoke extensively about...
erwinrecord.net
Clinchfield caboose gets new home in Unicoi
Officials in Unicoi unveiled the town’s latest landmark on Thursday, Dec. 1, with Unicoi Mayor Kathy Bullen leading a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the Clinchfield Railroad Caboose, now permanently stationed at Unicoi’s Visitor Center. The caboose, formerly known as “Eleven-Eleven,” was described by Bullen as the “ last...
WLOS.com
Haywood County mom gets 16-29 months in meth toxicity death of infant son
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of her 2-month-old son and was sentenced to 16-29 months. In November 2020, 24-year-old Ashley Grasty was living in her grandfather's home in Canton with her infant son Camden...
supertalk929.com
$1.3 million pump track coming to Kingsport
Bikers and skaters in Kingsport will soon be able to ride along a new track without peddling or putting their feet on the ground. Users of a new $1.3 million pump track, to be located adjacent to the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex, will utilize pumping their knees up and down following the contour of the track to move forward. City officials say the pump track is a great complement to the skate park and expands the city’s recreational offerings. The new pump track is expected to be complete and open to the public in 2023.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Johnson City offers retirement to dozens of employees
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The City of Johnson City Commission unanimously voted to offer voluntary retirement incentives to dozens of employees on Thursday in hopes of preventing several management positions from clearing out simultaneously. In a presentation in Thursday’s commission meeting, City Manager Cathy Ball and office staff explained that 58 different employees throughout […]
WBTV
Boil Water Advisory issued for almost 300 customers in Lenoir
LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - A Boil Water Advisory has been issued for the city of Lenoir after a water line break Wednesday morning. The water line break around 4 a.m. drained a city water tank and left about 300 customers without water in the Bushtown area of Lenoir. Once water pressure returns, those customers will need to boil their water before use.
