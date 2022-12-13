ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
WREG

Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
COLDWATER, MI
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven approves conditions for hotel in Snowden district

Southaven approved a conditional use permit for a hotel to be built on two lots in front of the city parks office on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove, but will require the developers to provide the city with a market report identifying the quality of the brand in order to go up.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Water Valley man arrested, charged with rape in Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Police Department is investigating a rape case involving a juvenile. OPD arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with statutory rape. Investigators say they were notified by the hospital of the incident that occurred on Sunday, December 11. He was...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales

PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Accident injures three in western DeSoto County

Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history

UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Coldwater High School to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
COLDWATER, MS
wtva.com

Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
TUPELO, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
ORLANDO, FL
WREG

Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
COLDWATER, MS

