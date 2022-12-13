Read full article on original website
thelocalvoice.net
Oxford, Mississippi: Thursday, December 15, 2022 Food and Drink Specials + Entertainment
Campus Wines: Thirsty Thursday: 5% off select item. Ford Center: Holiday Village (9 am–1 pm, groups only; 1–5 pm, open to public) Funkys: Thursday Night Football: 49ERS vs SEAHAWKS (7:15 pm) The Library: Thursday Night Football: 49ERS vs SEAHAWKS (7:15 pm) Old Armory Pavilion: Holly Jolly Holidays Visit...
Forecasts hint at a rare white Christmas for parts of Mississippi
Could it be? Could people in Mississippi really dream of a “White Christmas”? Such a rare event may excite even the biggest Grinch, but people shouldn’t get excited (or worried with dread) … yet. Some national weather forecasters, including The Weather Channel, are hinting at the...
wcbi.com
UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
Judge grants closure of Coldwater High School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this week, a federal judge fully granted the closure of Coldwater High School. The school board for the Tate County School District decided to make the closure effective for the 2023-2024 school year. The ruling will displace the 7th-12th grade students to nearby schools. Officials with the school district say they […]
‘Everyone in Mississippi is a Mike Leach fan today’ Ole Miss couple remember night entertaining MSU head coach
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach loved history, specifically history about pirates, native Americans and the Civil War. Natchez, which is the oldest permanent settlement on the Mississippi River, has connections to all three of those history topics. Leach died at the age of 61 this week. He was looking...
DeSoto Times Today
Southaven approves conditions for hotel in Snowden district
Southaven approved a conditional use permit for a hotel to be built on two lots in front of the city parks office on Pine Tar Alley in Snowden Grove, but will require the developers to provide the city with a market report identifying the quality of the brand in order to go up.
WLBT
Water Valley man arrested, charged with rape in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. (WLBT) - The Oxford Police Department is investigating a rape case involving a juvenile. OPD arrested Thomas Christopher Johnson, 26, of Water Valley, and charged him with statutory rape. Investigators say they were notified by the hospital of the incident that occurred on Sunday, December 11. He was...
3 students found with weapons at North Mississippi high school, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is working to learn more details after three students were reportedly found with weapons at a high school in North Mississippi. The three students were found in possession of weapons at Coldwater High School, according to Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance. Coldwater Police are handling...
Man killed in shooting at Holly Springs store, coroner says
HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. — One man is dead after a shooting in Holly Springs. The shooting happened Dec. 15 at the Holly Market on N. Memphis Street, according to the Marshall County Coroner. One suspect has been taken into custody. FOX13 is working to gather more details about the...
Northeast Mississippi county rejects medical marijuana sales
PONTOTOC, Miss. (AP) — Voters in a northeast Mississippi county and city have rejected making it legal to sell, grow and process medical marijuana legal in two separate elections. Nearly 80% of voters inside the city of Pontotoc rejected the referendum on Thursday. More than 70% of voters in the surrounding unincorporated areas of Pontotoc […]
desotocountynews.com
Accident injures three in western DeSoto County
Three people, including a Town of Walls Police officer, were hurt late Thursday night in a crash in western DeSoto County. According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at U.S. Highway 61 and Starlanding Road around 11 p.m. Thursday. The police officer and two others who were hurt in the crash were reportedly taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-DeSoto in Southaven for treatment. A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department said the injuries were not serious, however.
Golfer accused of hitting player with club has criminal history
UPDATE: In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office said they are looking into the case to determine if Caldwell’s charge should be upgraded. “The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is looking into the incident between Mr. Mark Coleman and Wesley Caldwell that took place at a Whitehaven golf club on […]
Mississippi lineman airlifted after being attacked by pit bulls after making service call
A Mississippi lineman was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by pit bulls after making a service call. WJTV in Jackson reports that Ivan Bubba Rawles III, a lineman for Delta Electric, was attacked after finishing a call near Holcomb in Carroll County on Dec. 13. When the lineman’s...
actionnews5.com
Coldwater High School to close
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Coldwater High School will be closing after the 2023-24 school year. Tate County School District was notified on December 12 of a ruling made in federal court where the judge fully granted the closure of the school. This court ruling affects students who attend Coldwater High...
Woman dead from apparent gunshot after leaving Mississippi blues club
COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — Investigators in Coahoma County said that they have no leads in the death of a woman over the weekend. FOX13 learned that what was supposed to be a trip to help a family member move and see a few friends wound up with Brandi Barrett White being killed.
Juveniles arrested for Mississippi bank burglary — may also be responsible for multiple convenience store break-ins
Attempted burglary at the Pope branch of First Security Bank this week ended with the apprehension of three juveniles, but highlights a growing problem in Panola County, said Sheriff Shane Phelps. Arrested were three South Panola High School students, all age 16, who Phelps and his investigators believe are also...
Walls police officer, 2 others injured in crash, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Mississippi police officer and two other people were injured following a crash in DeSoto County. The crash happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. at Hwy. 61 and Starlanding Road. A Walls Police officer was taken to Baptist DeSoto, along with two others, according...
wtva.com
Traffic stop netted two drug arrests in the middle of Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A traffic stop in the middle of Tupelo landed two people behind jail. Officers stopped a car early Sunday morning, Dec. 11 in the Crosstown area. They found marijuana, codeine syrup and fentanyl, according to Tupelo Police. This led to the arrests of two people: Ladarius...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste, former UCF LB, announces SEC transfer destination
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste has landed at Ole Miss after 4 seasons at UCF. The former Knights linebacker announced on Thursday evening that he was headed to Oxford to continue his college career. A Florida native and former UCF team captain, Jean-Baptiste entered the transfer portal just days after UCF fell to...
Three students accused of bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three students were arrested after allegedly bringing loaded guns to Coldwater High School on Thursday. According to the Coldwater Police Department, the assistant principal called officers after noticing the students smelled like marijuana. The students, 18-year-old Tyree Stevenson and two 17-year-olds, were detained until police arrived. Two guns were later found in […]
