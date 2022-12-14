The Carolina Hurricanes returned to Raleigh in style with a 3-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, Dec. 15. The Canes (17-6-6) hit the ground running by putting a pair of first-period goals past Seattle netminder Philipp Grubauer and never looked back. The Kraken entered the evening with a 9-3-1 away record, but Carolina secured the victory in just their 10th home game out of 29 so far this year.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO