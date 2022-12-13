Read full article on original website
Dollar Tree Announces Big Changes Coming Up for 2023
Walmart Acknowledges That It Double Charges Customers
Customers complained Walmart double-charged them in December 2022. The affected individuals paid extra hundreds for one cart of groceries. Walmart acknowledged the allegations and said the issue impacts some stores.
Big Changes at Walmart Coming in 2023
nrn.com
The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food
At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location
Krispy Kreme Closing Plans for 2023
Holiday Tipping Trick: Amazon Tips Your Delivery Driver $5 If You Say These Magic Words
It's the busiest time of year for Amazon delivery warehouse facilities, which means contracted workers are stretched thin, and could certainly use some extra appreciation -- and nothing says gratitude...
How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks
(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year. On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day. This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks...
I compared Starbucks and Dunkin'. As prices increase, Starbucks seems like the better deal due to Dunkin's inconsistency.
Dunkin' used to be the more budget-friendly option, but price increases and rewards changes have diminished that advantage.
This is what McDonald's drive-thru of the future could look like
McDonald's is hoping a drive-thru lane with a food conveyor belt, a pickup room for delivery workers and a shelf where people can grab their orders will make life easier for customers on the go.
Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023
Regional Chain Wegmans is Planning on Opening New Locations
Pizza Hut Manager Explains the Difference Between Ordering In-Store and Online After Customer Complaint, Sparking Debate
A Pizza Hut manager has sparked debate over online ordering. The U.S. is seeing a rise in online ordering, with fast food app downloads up 27.5% compared to last year. But some people still like to order in the stores and others say it saves them money if they do so.
How Dollar General Is Winning The Dollar Store Food Game
Kentucky-based discount retailer Dollar General has long been known as the go-to place for craft supplies and last-minute party decorations. Still, the low-cost shop has been making waves in the grocery industry in recent years. The chain got its start in Scottsville, KY with a mission to help serve other store owners during the Great Depression, back when it was known as J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale (via Dollar General). Over 80 years later, the company has expanded its mission to help Americans save their pennies by offering groceries at an affordable price.
Your next Taco Bell orders could be taken with artificial intelligence as fast food chains from McDonald's to Chipotle test automation to combat the brutal labor shortage still plaguing the industry
Taco Bell is testing drive-thru voice bots. joining Chipolte, McDonald's, Domino's, and others in using tech to speed up orders with fewer workers.
Super Saturday: Record number of consumers expected to shop
A record number of shoppers are expected to hit stores and go online during what's known as Super Saturday. It's the last Saturday before Christmas and a key revenue-generating day for businesses.
I ate at the only Taco Bell in Malaysia's 'Silicon Valley.' The experience left much to be desired.
I thought the rice bowl looked good in promotional photos, but noticed no one else was ordering it. That probably should have been sign enough.
Krispy Kreme Explains Massive Shakeup That Will Close More Stores ‘In the Coming Months’
Since the beginning of 2022, Krispy Kreme has already closed several stores, and the company announced on Tuesday that more closures are expected 'in the coming months.'
Krispy Kreme Permanently Closing Multiple Locations
The stalwart donut chain had previously planned mass closures; more stores are set to be added in coming months to the shuttered list. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Yahoo.com.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...
