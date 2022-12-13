ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel is Opening Brand New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: GJ Sentinel and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Krispy Kreme Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This, Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS Detroit

How to get a free, reusable red cup from Starbucks

(CBS DETROIT) - Starbucks is putting everyone on the nice list this year. On Thursday, the coffee chain is spreading holiday cheer by giving out free, reusable red cups to customers who order a handcrafted holiday or fall beverage in honor of Red Cup Day. This year's cup design features white starbursts and snowflakes stamped on the iconic red cup. It also comes with a special message to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Starbucks holiday cups. Starbucks says the cups are available while supplies last. Customers can get their free cup by ordering from their nearby Starbucks via delivery or using the Starbucks...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Sweeping Changes Coming for Kroger in 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: ADN and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Mashed

How Dollar General Is Winning The Dollar Store Food Game

Kentucky-based discount retailer Dollar General has long been known as the go-to place for craft supplies and last-minute party decorations. Still, the low-cost shop has been making waves in the grocery industry in recent years. The chain got its start in Scottsville, KY with a mission to help serve other store owners during the Great Depression, back when it was known as J.L. Turner and Son Wholesale (via Dollar General). Over 80 years later, the company has expanded its mission to help Americans save their pennies by offering groceries at an affordable price.
KENTUCKY STATE
Joel Eisenberg

Krispy Kreme Permanently Closing Multiple Locations

The stalwart donut chain had previously planned mass closures; more stores are set to be added in coming months to the shuttered list. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Mashed.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and Yahoo.com.
MarketRealist

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen Campaigns for Approval of Albertsons Merger

Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen is running into roadblocks in the company’s $24.6 billion proposed merger with competitor Albertsons. Democrats in Congress are concerned about antitrust issues regarding the merger. Article continues below advertisement. When McMullen asked Republican lawmakers for help to block the Democrats' attempts to regulate the merger,...

