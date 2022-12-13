ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman found dead inside Lake County jail cell, police say

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (CBS) – The Lake County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman is found dead inside her cell Friday afternoon. Around 2:30 p.m., a Lake County corrections officer was conducting routine rounds in the jail's medical pod when they observed the inmate, a 24-year-old woman of Grand Prairie, Texas, on the bed of the cell with her eyes closed.
LAKE COUNTY, IL

