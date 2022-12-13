ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades

The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL

Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?

Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Yardbarker

Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Rogersville Review

Raiders' miracle TD crushes Las Vegas sportsbooks

The New England Patriots were not the only ones to take a brutal loss in Las Vegas on Sunday. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the miracle final play that gave the Las Vegas Raiders the most unlikely of victories was also a crushing blow to the city's sportsbooks. With the game tied 24-24, the Patriots tried multiple laterals on the final play in an effort to avoid overtime. Instead,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Yardbarker

Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed

Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game

The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Ja Morant questioned official's integrity, crew chief says

Technical fouls leveled against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and leading to his ejection on Saturday night were for profanity toward an official and questioning an official's integrity, ESPN reported later in the night. Morant was tossed with 43 seconds left in the first half of the Grizzlies' 115-109 loss...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders

Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Yardbarker

New York Giants expected to get back star defender for Week 15

The New York Giants have a massive game coming up against the Washington Commanders on Sunday evening, which was flexed to the later time slot given the magnitude. The Week 15 showdown has playoff implications, meaning the Giants would take a huge statistical lead for a postseason berth if they overcome Washington and vice-versa.
WASHINGTON STATE

