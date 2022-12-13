Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott and Cowboys Stunned by Jaguars in OvertimeLarry LeaseJacksonville, FL
Mark Cuban wants a new Dallas Mavs arena inside a resort and casinoAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback
Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday. Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime. Jefferson had 12...
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Raiders' miracle TD crushes Las Vegas sportsbooks
The New England Patriots were not the only ones to take a brutal loss in Las Vegas on Sunday. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the miracle final play that gave the Las Vegas Raiders the most unlikely of victories was also a crushing blow to the city's sportsbooks. With the game tied 24-24, the Patriots tried multiple laterals on the final play in an effort to avoid overtime. Instead,...
Stephen Jones gives LVE injury update, says Cowboys need to work on consistency
Will Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch play again this year after leaving the Jaguars game? Team EVP Stephen Jones says the chances are good he’ll see the field again. He also talked about the team needing to work on consistency with K&C.
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
Michael Jordan had epic battles with fellow Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. However, the Chicago Bulls' superstar didn't think the Trail Blazers' shooting guard was ever on his level. “Clyde was a threat. I’m not saying he wasn’t a threat, but me being compared to him, I took offense to...
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed
Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
Fantasy basketball waiver wire pickups: Look to Thomas Bryant, Markelle Fultz
The fantasy basketball waiver wire always has players who can help fill holes on your roster. Here are the ones to add before it's too late.
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
Report: Ja Morant questioned official's integrity, crew chief says
Technical fouls leveled against Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant and leading to his ejection on Saturday night were for profanity toward an official and questioning an official's integrity, ESPN reported later in the night. Morant was tossed with 43 seconds left in the first half of the Grizzlies' 115-109 loss...
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Former Bulls Player Gets Real On Michael Jordan vs. LeBron James Debate: "Jordan Was A Three Dimensional Player"
The never-ending GOAT debate reached new heights in 2020 after Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 10-part docu-series 'The Last Dance' aired, showing how incredible that team was and how Michael tried everything in his hands to become the best player of all time. After LeBron James became a huge...
Joakim Noah Crashes Tom Thibodeau's Press Conference To Ask Hilarious Question About His Wedding
Joakim Noah and Tom Thibodeau have a great relationship after being together on the Chicago Bulls for so many years. The center and head coach were ready to help Derrick Rose take the team to the promised land but we all know how things ended up for that incredible team.
Watch: Kevin O'Connell chokes up in locker room speech after famous Colts win
If you're wondering why the Vikings have a newfound sense of belief this season, Kevin O'Connell is likely a huge part of it. After watching his side come back from 33-0 to beat the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 for the biggest comeback in NFL history, O'Connell was inspirational – and emotional – in his postgame locker room speech.
New York Giants expected to get back star defender for Week 15
The New York Giants have a massive game coming up against the Washington Commanders on Sunday evening, which was flexed to the later time slot given the magnitude. The Week 15 showdown has playoff implications, meaning the Giants would take a huge statistical lead for a postseason berth if they overcome Washington and vice-versa.
