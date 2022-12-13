Read full article on original website
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Eversource Energy (ES)
In a report released today, David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Eversource Energy (ES – Research Report), with a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares opened today at $84.79. Arcaro covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as NextEra Energy, Eversource Energy,...
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Caribou Biosciences (CRBU)
RBC Capital analyst Luca Issi maintained a Buy rating on Caribou Biosciences (CRBU – Research Report. Issi covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, uniQure, and Alnylam Pharma. According to TipRanks, Issi has an average return of -18.4% and a 26.09% success rate on recommended stocks.
RBC Capital Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Athabasca Oil (ATHOF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Athabasca Oil (ATHOF – Research Report. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy. According to TipRanks, Davis has an average return of 30.6% and a 59.50% success rate on recommended stocks.
Barrington Remains a Buy on Cra International (CRAI)
Barrington analyst Kevin Steinke reiterated a Buy rating on Cra International (CRAI – Research Report) today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares opened today at $115.30. According to TipRanks, Steinke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 53.66% success...
Robert W. Baird Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Everbridge (EVBG)
In a report released on December 14, William Power from Robert W. Baird maintained a Hold rating on Everbridge (EVBG – Research Report), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $31.34. According to TipRanks, Power is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Maxar Technologies (MAXR)
In a report released today, Matthew Sharpe CFA from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Maxar Technologies (MAXR – Research Report), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares opened today at $24.48. Sharpe CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Caci International,...
4 Stocks Hot on Analysts’ Radars Right Now
Investing in the right stock at the right time is the key to wealth building. So, here are four Strong-Buy-rated stocks that Wall Street analysts believe can be great additions to your portfolio. When it comes to investing for wealth creation, a myopic view is not sustainable. Keeping the long-term...
Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF) was downgraded to a Sell Rating at Citigroup
In a report released today, Paul McTaggart from Citigroup downgraded Iluka Resources Limited (ILKAF – Research Report) to a Sell, with a price target of A$9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.05. According to TipRanks, McTaggart is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6%...
Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF) Receives a Sell from CGS-CIMB
In a report released yesterday, Walter Aw Lik Hsin from CGS-CIMB maintained a Sell rating on Top Glove Bhd (TPGVF – Research Report), with a price target of SGD0.14. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.15. The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell...
Medtronic Business Units Spin-Off Attracts Siemens and GE
Bloomberg reported on Thursday that two business units that are being spun off by Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), a medical device company are being eyed by Siemens Healthineers AG (DE: SHL) and General Electric (GE). The report also stated that private equity firms are also looking at acquiring the patient-monitoring and...
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF) was downgraded to a Hold Rating at Citigroup
Bank of Queensland Limited (BKQNF – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a A$7.30 price target from Citigroup analyst Brendan Sproules today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.87. Sproules covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited,...
TransAlta (TAC) Receives a Buy from Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske maintained a Buy rating on TransAlta (TAC – Research Report) today and set a price target of C$17.50. The company’s shares opened today at $9.65. Kuske covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, TransAlta, and Northland Power....
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF) Gets a Buy from J.P. Morgan
In a report released yesterday, Mervin Song from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (FRLOF – Research Report), with a price target of OTHER1.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.84. Song covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as...
loanDepot (LDI) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley
In a report released today, James Faucette from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on loanDepot (LDI – Research Report), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares opened today at $1.60. Faucette covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Affirm Holdings, Epam Systems, and...
Chardan downgrades Moderna after ‘enthusiastic reception’ to data
Chardan analyst Geulah Livshits downgraded Moderna to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $191, up from $186. With market’s "enthusiastic reception" of the personalized cancer vaccine mRNA-4157 data, Moderna’s share price has caught up with Chardan’s valuation, Livshits tells investors in a research note. The analyst remains positive on the broad potential for mRNA in infectious disease vaccines as well as in oncology, autoimmune, and rare disease applications. However, Moderna thinks Moderna is fairly valued at present and steps to the sidelines "for now."
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Receives a Hold from BMO Capital
BMO Capital analyst David Gagliano maintained a Hold rating on Steel Dynamics (STLD – Research Report) today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares opened today at $99.00. Gagliano covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Steel Dynamics, Nucor, and United States...
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
Early notable gainers among liquid option names on December 14th
Notable gainers among liquid option names this morning include ANSYS (ANSS) $261.20 +6.66, PACCAR (PCAR) $104.52 +2.30, Delta Air Lines (DAL) $34.05 +0.66, Fiserv (FISV) $103.50 +1.94, and PulteGroup (PHM) $46.63 +0.84. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
