The Christmas Giveaway day is Thursday, December 15th at the Lewisport Community Center. “Everyone will come by the community center at 10:00 a.m.,” Noel said, “and the last time everyone went to the Food Pantry, they got a card. They drive in and give us their card. some will have food vouchers, toy vouchers and clothes vouchers. If they are senior citizens and they don’t have kids, they’ll just get food. If it’s a family that has kids and their kids need a coat, or shoes or socks or anything, then we will give them food, clothing and their toys.

LEWISPORT, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO