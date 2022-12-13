Read full article on original website
Creepy. Wyoming Ranger Describes Supernatural Activity In Parks
We all love stories like this, right? It's a real "whodunit" situation when you look at the evidence of what this Park Ranger really experienced. There are plenty of explanations that we could come up with, but we weren't in his ranger boots, so it's a little more difficult to make that call on our end.
8-Year-Old Hunter’s First Deer Is An Alien-Looking Cactus Buck
An eight-year-old boy from North Georgia may have just had the harvest of a lifetime…. And when I say the harvest of a lifetime, I think he bagged an alien. Okay, okay, that’s a stretch, but this buck looks like it’s from Mars. According to Field & Stream,...
Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?
Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Little House on the Prairie—With Meth
In the many decades that have passed since Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books became the most widely read, most beloved account of the American frontier experience, a revisionist view has emerged, not just of what these days is called settler colonialism but of her father, Charles—that is, Pa, the fiddler with the twinkling eyes.
VIDEO: All-Male Gang of Elk Spotted by Hunters in Montana
WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears
A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Lancaster Farming
A Farm Family Goes Bear Hunting
This isn’t a story of a successful bear hunt, at least not in the traditional sense. Nobody even saw a bear. I consider it to be successful, though, if no one gets hurt and we enjoy our time together as a family. My parents and any of my available...
Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m
A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
Mystery Disease From Unknown Source Killing Bighorn Sheep in Devil's Canyon
Forty-five sheep have died in the outbreak that began in October, baffling experts at the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Bighorn Sheep Falling Victim to Mysterious Disease in the Rocky Mountains
A mysterious disease has begun killing the bighorn sheep of the Rocky Mountains. In recent months, wildlife experts have counted dozens of dead sheep so far. However, they have not been able to determine the actual source of the infection. According to Newsweek, the strange outbreak began killing bighorn sheep...
discoveringmontana.com
17 Montana Mountain Ranges You Must Visit
Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
Bear Cubs Released Back Into Colorado Wilderness After Mother Charged Human
It was a big day earlier this week when officials from the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department released two bear cubs that had been in their care for over six months. These cubs were successfully released into the wild by officials from the Frisco Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in Del Norte, reports state.
Trail Runner Finds A Shed Antler In The Worst Way Imaginable
If you’re looking for a reason to get outdoors and experience nature, and not worry about spending a ton of money on hunting equipment, shed hunting can be a cool hobby. Get outside, get in nature, find some cool antlers to decorate the house… shed hunting is a great way to get after it.
What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama
The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
places.travel
Snowshoeing, Wildlife Viewing and Snowmobiling: A Winter Adventure in Yellowstone National Park
Covering almost 3,500 square miles across Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to dramatic canyons, rolling mountain tops, alpine rivers, and famous hot springs. With one of the world’s largest calderas, Yellowstone boasts over 10,000 thermal features and over 300 geysers—a comforting sight after a day in...
Tracking Down Larry Evans, the Shoeless Mushroom Guru of the Mountain West
Among a green landscape of Scotch pine, Douglas fir and Fraser fir, 12-year-old Larry Evans noticed mushrooms growing under one of the trees. His mother, being a biologist, saw his curiosity and decided to place a book in front of him. Before long, he not only knew the name of what he was looking at, but deemed it safe to eat. At 18, he moved away from Illinois, the site of his family Christmas tree farm, to Montana to further immerse himself in the world of microbiology, plant botany and medical mycology. While in college, he studied in the edges as there was no fixed curriculum on mushrooms.
