New Jersey State

Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
The Atlantic

Little House on the Prairie—With Meth

In the many decades that have passed since Laura Ingalls Wilder’s Little House on the Prairie books became the most widely read, most beloved account of the American frontier experience, a revisionist view has emerged, not just of what these days is called settler colonialism but of her father, Charles—that is, Pa, the fiddler with the twinkling eyes.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Solo Yellowstone National Park Hiker Gets Surrounded by Six Grizzly Bears

A lone Yellowstone National Park hiker shared an intense experience he previously a few days ago online. Taking to YouTube, the lone hiker’s clip saw him surrounded by some of Yellowstone’s largest inhabitants: grizzly bears. The below clip recounts the hiker’s experience and sees him making noise at the six bears to deter them from approaching.
Lancaster Farming

A Farm Family Goes Bear Hunting

This isn’t a story of a successful bear hunt, at least not in the traditional sense. Nobody even saw a bear. I consider it to be successful, though, if no one gets hurt and we enjoy our time together as a family. My parents and any of my available...
The Independent

Colorado estate that looks like an amusement park sells for $40m

A sprawling 450-acre estate that has its own ice cream parlour, jail, cowboy saloon and two shooting ranges has just sold for $40m.The western-themed ranch in Edwards, Colorado, 20 miles from the ski resort of Vail, was built up over 25 years by owner tech entrepreneur Robert Levine, the founder the 1990s computer networking firm Cabletron Systems.After previously listing the property for $78m in 2019, Mr Levine recently completed the $40m sale to Florida-based real-estate development firm Baseline Property Group, who plan to subdivide the property into 10 parcels, according to the Wall Street Journal.The principal eight-bedroom, 30,000 square-foot home...
discoveringmontana.com

17 Montana Mountain Ranges You Must Visit

Montana USA, Big Sky Country, is awash with dramatic mountain ranges. Running through the Western part of the state, you will find the Northern Rocky Mountains, and there are at least 100 mountain ranges and sub-ranges in Montana. The grandeur of these mountain ranges often renders those who visit, speechless.
Whiskey Riff

Trail Runner Finds A Shed Antler In The Worst Way Imaginable

If you’re looking for a reason to get outdoors and experience nature, and not worry about spending a ton of money on hunting equipment, shed hunting can be a cool hobby. Get outside, get in nature, find some cool antlers to decorate the house… shed hunting is a great way to get after it.
Wide Open Country

What Is 'Yellowstone' About? A First Timer's Guide to The Popular Western Drama

The modern-Western drama Yellowstone premiered on the Paramount Network in 2018 and has been taking fans on a wild ride ever since. The show centers on the Dutton family and their working cattle ranch. John Dutton owns the largest private land ranch in the state, and the family is in a constant battle to protect their land from those who want to destroy it -- including the neighboring Native American reservations, the state, and wealthy developers. Like any good TV drama, the characters relationships are complicated, to say the least. The show is rooted in family and what lengths the family will go to in protecting their legacy, even if it winds up tearing them apart.
InsideHook

Tracking Down Larry Evans, the Shoeless Mushroom Guru of the Mountain West

Among a green landscape of Scotch pine, Douglas fir and Fraser fir, 12-year-old Larry Evans noticed mushrooms growing under one of the trees. His mother, being a biologist, saw his curiosity and decided to place a book in front of him. Before long, he not only knew the name of what he was looking at, but deemed it safe to eat. At 18, he moved away from Illinois, the site of his family Christmas tree farm, to Montana to further immerse himself in the world of microbiology, plant botany and medical mycology. While in college, he studied in the edges as there was no fixed curriculum on mushrooms.
