Georgia State

BBC

Rishi Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked for an assessment of the progress of the war in Ukraine, BBC Newsnight has learnt. Senior figures fear the PM may be taking an overly cautious approach as the war enters a key phase. One Whitehall source likened the exercise to a "Goldman Sachs...
The Associated Press

Slovak government faces parliamentary no confidence vote

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers in Slovakia began to debate a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country’s coalition government on Thursday in a move that could threaten Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s minority Cabinet. The opposition liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the...
Daily Mail

Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government

Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
BBC

Polish police chief in hospital after gift from Ukrainian officials explodes

Poland's top police chief has been hurt after a gift given by Ukrainian officials exploded at his headquarters. Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. It is not clear what the object was but local reports suggested it was a grenade...
CoinDesk

EU Lawmaker Kaili Suspended From Party in Corruption Scandal

European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, a key figure in ongoing efforts to regulate crypto in Europe, has been suspended from her party in reaction to reports that she and others are allegedly tied to a wide-ranging corruption scandal involving illicit lobbying activity for Qatar. Kaili – a rare crypto...
The Independent

Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive care

A fight broke out between lawmakers in Turkey’s parliament during budget negotiations on Monday, 5 December, leaving one opposition MP in intensive care in hospital.While AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan KurtulmuÅ was speaking in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, a brawl broke out between lawmakers from president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and opposition members.IYI Party member Hüseyin Örs was injured during the fight. He suffers from heart problems and was placed in intensive care as a precaution, the DHA news agency reported.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Comeback

Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia

Georgia is looking to end its runoff election system after the brutal, months-long slog that was the Senate campaign between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker and Warnock advanced to a special run-off election after neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. Read more... The post Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BBC

Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link

Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
France 24

South African parliament delays vote that could lead to Ramaphosa’s impeachment

South Africa's National Assembly on Monday delayed by a week a keenly watched parliamentary vote that could lead to President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment, the speaker announced Monday. "We all agree to the 13th (of December)," Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula said during a late-night urgent meeting of the parliament's programming committee. The...
Truth About Cars

Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela

The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
TheDailyBeast

Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests

The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
BBC

US charges China student with stalking peer who put up pro-democracy fliers

An overseas Chinese student in the US has been charged with stalking and threatening another Chinese student who took part in pro-democracy activism on their campus. US prosecutors say Xiaolei Wu, 25, sent threats to the girl and also reported her family to authorities in China. The Berklee College of...

