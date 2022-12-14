Read full article on original website
BBC
Rishi Sunak orders audit of Ukraine war progress, source says
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has asked for an assessment of the progress of the war in Ukraine, BBC Newsnight has learnt. Senior figures fear the PM may be taking an overly cautious approach as the war enters a key phase. One Whitehall source likened the exercise to a "Goldman Sachs...
Slovak government faces parliamentary no confidence vote
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Lawmakers in Slovakia began to debate a parliamentary no-confidence vote against the country’s coalition government on Thursday in a move that could threaten Prime Minister Eduard Heger’s minority Cabinet. The opposition liberal Freedom and Solidarity party, which requested the vote, withdrew from the...
First openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. asks for mercy
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri’s governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly...
Former US congressman David Rivera is arrested in Georgia in connection with Venezuela corruption probe after signing $50million contract with Maduro's government
Former Rep. David Rivera was arrested Monday for charges of conspiring to launder money and illegally acting as an agent of the Venezuelan government, according to a U.S. official and an indictment. Rivera and his associate Esther Nuhfer sought to improve bilateral ties between the U.S. and Venezuela in exchange...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Georgia inmate with ‘nothing to lose’ keeps killing
Of all the inmates at Augusta State Medical Prison in the spring of 2020, no combination may have been more combustible ...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Slams Trump for Meeting with White Supremacist
Former President Donald Trump met with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye WestPhoto byNew South Politics. A story in today's Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized former President Donald Trump's dinner party with Nick Fuentes.
BBC
Polish police chief in hospital after gift from Ukrainian officials explodes
Poland's top police chief has been hurt after a gift given by Ukrainian officials exploded at his headquarters. Jarosław Szymczyk suffered minor injuries on Wednesday after opening the present at his Warsaw offices. It is not clear what the object was but local reports suggested it was a grenade...
CoinDesk
EU Lawmaker Kaili Suspended From Party in Corruption Scandal
European Parliament Vice President Eva Kaili, a key figure in ongoing efforts to regulate crypto in Europe, has been suspended from her party in reaction to reports that she and others are allegedly tied to a wide-ranging corruption scandal involving illicit lobbying activity for Qatar. Kaili – a rare crypto...
OPINION: Stacey Abrams left it all on the field but won’t walk away empty-handed
Weep not for Stacey Abrams. She’ll do just fine going forward....
Fight breaks out in Turkish parliament, leaving opposition MP in intensive care
A fight broke out between lawmakers in Turkey’s parliament during budget negotiations on Monday, 5 December, leaving one opposition MP in intensive care in hospital.While AK Party Deputy Chairman Numan KurtulmuÅ was speaking in the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, a brawl broke out between lawmakers from president Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling party and opposition members.IYI Party member Hüseyin Örs was injured during the fight. He suffers from heart problems and was placed in intensive care as a precaution, the DHA news agency reported.Sign up for our newsletters.
Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia
Georgia is looking to end its runoff election system after the brutal, months-long slog that was the Senate campaign between Republican Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock. Walker and Warnock advanced to a special run-off election after neither candidate earned the 50 percent of the vote required to seal the election on Nov. Read more... The post Herschel Walker loss sparks major change in Georgia appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
US News and World Report
Pressure Mounts in Giant Mexican Migrant Camp as U.S. Expulsions Ruled Unlawful
SAN PEDRO TAPANATEPEC, Mexico (Reuters) - Thousands of migrants are camping in squalid conditions in a remote southern Mexican town after U.S. and Mexican authorities implemented new policies aimed at stemming the illegal flow of Venezuelans into the United States. Located on a muddy sports field in San Pedro Tapanatepec...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
BBC
Wagner Group: Burkina Faso anger over Russian mercenary link
Burkina Faso's military authorities have summoned Ghana's ambassador over allegations they have hired Russian mercenaries to help fight jihadists. Wagner Group's presence in Burkina Faso was "distressing" said Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo. Burkina Faso has been struggling to contain Islamist militants who operate in many parts of the country. Neighbouring...
France 24
South African parliament delays vote that could lead to Ramaphosa’s impeachment
South Africa's National Assembly on Monday delayed by a week a keenly watched parliamentary vote that could lead to President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment, the speaker announced Monday. "We all agree to the 13th (of December)," Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula said during a late-night urgent meeting of the parliament's programming committee. The...
Truth About Cars
Gas War: Biden Admin Lifting Oil Sanctions On Venezuela
The United States is rethinking its relationship with oil producers in Venezuela and lifting sanctions. On Saturday, The Treasury Department said it would allow Chevron to produce and export oil from the region if the country agreed to restart diplomatic talks with opposition groups. The theory that U.S. leadership wants to see more oil produced to help drive down prices appears valid. But the resulting action still seems at odds with the Biden administration’s lofty environmental goals and is unlikely to move the needle on fuel pricing anytime soon.
Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests
The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
Son of reputed mob boss deported back to Romania
The Romanian son of a reputed mob boss from Romania who crossed the border into South Texas has been sent back to Romania, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said.
BBC
US charges China student with stalking peer who put up pro-democracy fliers
An overseas Chinese student in the US has been charged with stalking and threatening another Chinese student who took part in pro-democracy activism on their campus. US prosecutors say Xiaolei Wu, 25, sent threats to the girl and also reported her family to authorities in China. The Berklee College of...
