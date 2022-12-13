Read full article on original website
Thursday Evening 12/15/22
A Soldotna resident died Tuesday after his car collided with a moose on the Sterling Highway — the second collision-related fatality in the area reported by Alaska State Troopers this week; seventeen miles of roadway out of Soldotna will be resurfaced this coming summer; a highly contagious form of avian influenza was found in a Kodiak brown bear cub; and a geothermal energy project in Unalaska is taking another step forward in development.
Friday Morning 12/16/22
A highly contagious form of avian influenza was found in a Kodiak brown bear cub; and seventeen miles of roadway out of Soldotna will be resurfaced this coming summer. The production of the local morning newscast is made possible by the generous support of the Homer Foundation.
Indigenous languages will get the spotlight at February film fest
For the first time, the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District is holding an Indigenous language film festival — part of a greater push to highlight Indigenous languages in the district. The February festival will showcase short, locally made films that feature Alaska Native languages like Dena’ina. Those films will...
Assembly considers discontinuing by-mail election brochures
When election season rolls around, everyone with a mailbox in the Kenai Peninsula Borough receives a thorough brochure with information about candidates, voting locations and district maps. But those brochures are hefty — the one for October’s municipal election totaled 93 pages, for example. And some assembly members say the...
