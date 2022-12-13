Read full article on original website
Friday Evening 12/16/22
An appeal to deny an Anchor Point gravel pit permit is upheld; KPB assembly considers getting rid of election packets; NOAA's Arctic Report Card finds human-caused climate change is rapidly transforming the Arctic and indigenous lifeways. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support...
Assembly considers discontinuing by-mail election brochures
When election season rolls around, everyone with a mailbox in the Kenai Peninsula Borough receives a thorough brochure with information about candidates, voting locations and district maps. But those brochures are hefty — the one for October’s municipal election totaled 93 pages, for example. And some assembly members say the...
