Homer, AK

Friday Evening 12/16/22

An appeal to deny an Anchor Point gravel pit permit is upheld; KPB assembly considers getting rid of election packets; NOAA's Arctic Report Card finds human-caused climate change is rapidly transforming the Arctic and indigenous lifeways. The production of the local evening newscast is made possible by the generous support...
ANCHOR POINT, AK
Assembly considers discontinuing by-mail election brochures

When election season rolls around, everyone with a mailbox in the Kenai Peninsula Borough receives a thorough brochure with information about candidates, voting locations and district maps. But those brochures are hefty — the one for October’s municipal election totaled 93 pages, for example. And some assembly members say the...

